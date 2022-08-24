Prudence (Tom Crandles of Au.Ra) Releases New Single 'It's Useless'

The Friday, Prudence, the recording project of composer and session bass player Tom Crandles, will release Negatives (pre-order).

In anticipation of Friday's release Prudence is sharing "It's Useless" the final pre-release single to lifted from Negatives. The song debuted today at Backseat Mafia and is also available at Bandcamp. The song follows the release of singles "I Give Up" and "Waste Some Time."

On the song Backseat Mafia says, "Crystalline, razor sharp guitars immediately focus attention on Prudence's stately anthemic single 'It's Useless': they ring out like bells as the steady paced track commences with an euphoric, effortless march. With shades of The Verve in its psychedelic magnificence and singer Tom Crandles's vocals, this is a shimmering track."

About the song Prudence's Tom Crandle's says, "'It's Useless' is one of my preferred tracks on the record. Lyrically it follows the record's theme of futility and "Negative" sentiments, (something I'd like to think I've moved past but was present at the time of conception) however musically juxtaposed by what i'd like to think is an uplifting feeling of joy when the song comes together."

Known previously for his work as outfit COLOURS, as well as one half of Au.Ra (felte), Prudence began organically as a song writing endeavour with an emphasis on self expression and exploration. Initially working in bedsits and hotel rooms across the UK and Europe; Tom now records from his studio in Sydney.

In Prudence, Tom offers his own idiosyncratic vision of the world - one that feels electric yet effortless; a natural disaster of melody and noise in a disorientating sea of emotion.

Drawing on his own tragic comedy to capture the vagaries of the turmoil, recovery, pain and joy we've all been through, Prudence has a penchant for certain human impulses; expressing desire, ache, isolation, and bitterness in an addictive dialect.

With musical influences that range from Haruomi Hosono to Michael Gira, Warren Zevon to Anita Lane and Mark Hollis to Bjork, Negatives paints introspective moments in time alone spent in his home studio spanning an eclectic variety of genres from Indie to Ambient and Post Punk to Pop placing it in a genre of it's own that is always underpinned by the richness and complexity in its song-writing.

Negatives is the latest Prudence offering. A cohesive collection of 12 pieces composed from 2019 to 2022, reflective of this turbulent time, the record dives through deep, layered, musical textures and familiar subject matter, landing on the hauntingly, familiar solace that is consistent through the Prudence catalogue.

Listen to the new single here: