Wynonna Judd Cover of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers Song 'Refugee' Released

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Wynonna Judd’s take on Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers’ classic song “Refugee” featuring Lainey Wilson is out now. The track arrives as the fifth single shared from the highly-anticipated Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty, with a new video, “In The Studio,” featuring behind-the-scenes footage of Judd and Wilson recording their version.

“That was one of the coolest experiences of my life,” Wilson said when asked about recording with Judd. “My gosh, every time I tried to use that growl in my voice, I was trying to channel my inner Wynonna,” she added. “Everybody wants an inner Wynonna.”

A major hit from their third studio album, Damn The Torpedoes, “Refugee” remains one of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers’ most popular songs—peaking at #15 on the Billboard Hot 100 upon release—and was fondly remembered by Petty as one of his favorite singles the band ever wrote and released together.

“Refugee” precedes the release of Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty, the country tribute album lovingly curated by some of Petty’s closest friends and collaborators. The record is set for release on June 21 via Big Machine Records in partnership with the Tom Petty Estate—pre-order/pre-save the album HERE.

PETTY COUNTRY—TRACKLIST

1. “I Should Have Known It” by Chris Stapleton

2. “Wildflowers” by Thomas Rhett

3. “Runnin’ Down A Dream” by Luke Combs

4. “Southern Accents” by Dolly Parton

5. “Here Comes My Girl” by Justin Moore

6. “American Girl” by Dierks Bentley

7. “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” by Lady A

8. “I Forgive It All” by Jamey Johnson

9. “I Won’t Back Down” by Brothers Osborne

10. “Refugee” by Wynonna Judd & Lainey Wilson

11. “Angel Dream No. 2” by Willie Nelson & Lukas Nelson

12. “Learning To Fly” by Eli Young Band

13. “Breakdown” by Ryan Hurd feat. Carly Pearce

14. “Yer So Bad” by Steve Earle

15. “Ways To Be Wicked” by Margo Price feat. Mike Campbell

16. “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” by Midland

17. “Free Fallin’” by The Cadillac Three feat. Breland

18. “I Need To Know” by Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives

19. “Don’t Come Around Here No More” by

Rhiannon Giddens feat. Silkroad Ensemble and Benmont Tench

20. “You Wreck Me (Live)” by George Strait

Ahead of the project, Big Machine Records and the estate have unveiled several tracks from the album; most recently, Steve Earle’s rendition of “Yer So Bad.” Chris Stapleton’s take on Tom Petty’s “I Should Have Known It” debuted as the #1 most added track at Triple A, following “Southern Accents,” reimagined by Petty’s friend and fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Dolly Parton. Dierks Bentley’s version of the Petty classic, “American Girl,” is also featured on the album. The track premiered earlier this year as Bentley’s highest charting single upon launch and is currently climbing through the Top 35 on Country radio. Watch Bentley perform “American Girl” on Good Morning America HERE.

Executive produced by Petty’s close confidant, 2x Grammy award-winner George Drakoulias (Barbie, The Black Crowes, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers), with 2x Grammy award-winner Randall Poster (Killers of the Flower Moon, Skyfall, Wes Anderson) and Scott Borchetta (Big Machine), Petty Country finds some of the most lauded voices in country music exploring the extensive Petty catalog and putting their own personal touches on some of his greatest hits. Highlights include a handful of songs by Petty’s longtime friends and collaborators, such as George Strait, Steve Earle, Willie Nelson with Lukas Nelson, bluegrass pioneer Marty Stuart and The Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench. Contemporary country superstars Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Wynonna Judd, Carly Pearce, Lady A, Margo Price, Rhiannon Giddens—who most recently played banjo and viola on Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em”—Thomas Rhett and Lainey Wilson pay tribute to the late musician with their own spin on fan favorites. See below for a complete track list for Petty Country.

Tom Petty, albeit widely known for his rocker grit and California anthems, is often credited as contemporary country music’s biggest rock influence. A Gainesville, Florida native, Petty straddled the American coasts, leaving his native Florida for his adopted home of Los Angeles, while keeping one foot firmly rooted in the south. The region’s influence can be heard throughout Petty’s discography, with lyrics about growing up in the south paired with his famous airtight melodies and rough vocal character that defines the state of country music today.

Petty’s deep roots in country music saw collaborations and long-lasting friendships with a number of the genre’s greatest artists, including Carl Perkins (Petty inducted Perkins into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame), Johnny Cash (The Heartbreakers were the backing band on Cash’s Unchained), June Carter Cash, Marty Stuart, John Prine, Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette, George Strait, Hank Williams Jr. and Willie Nelson. Today, country songwriters consistently reference their love and admiration for Petty, and in many ways, how Petty’s influence shaped their own sound.

Over his 40-year career, Tom Petty became one of the biggest cultural icons in the world. In addition to the 13 studio albums he made with the Heartbreakers, Petty recorded 3 solo albums, including the acclaimed Full Moon Fever and Wildflowers. Petty was also a member of the supergroup, Traveling Wilburys, and in the pre-Heartbreakers band, Mudcrutch. Hailed as one of the greatest rock artists of all time, Petty’s list of achievements include: multiple Grammy Award winner, 80+ million records sold, and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee. Tom Petty passed away in 2017 shortly after completing his 40th anniversary tour, but his music continues to reach fans, both new and old, around the world today.

Comments