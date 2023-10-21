Promiseland Drops Polymathic Debut Album 'SAD BUT HAPPY'

Promiseland (AKA Johann Rashid), has released his deliriously great debut album Sad but Happy via Cult Records. I know it's really challenging to listen to music these days, but this is a must. We're obsessed….

Each song is unique in the soundscape it explores, while maintaining a consistent nod to 80s synth-pop. Coalescing British electronic foundations with a modern twist, the record effortlessly combines elements reminiscent of early Heaven 17's "(We Don't Need This) Fascist Groove Thang," The The, and The Human League. Be sure not to overlook the remarkable saxophone solo in "Consultation" or the rendition of "Shallow" from the film "A Star is Born" (the very last track on the record). Promiseland's artistic prowess shines through as he expertly taps into the essence of the 80s with a twist.

As we've said before, the 80s are back … baby…..

Promiseland on the album – “In 2017 Julian saw a video of me hanging upside down from the Bowery Ballroom Balcony, screaming at the top of my lungs. One week later we met up at KGB bar in NYC where he signed me to Cult Records. We listened to some of my demos over the loud sound of a bar at 2AM on a Friday night. Over the next few years we toured together, recording music, making videos and art along the way. Sad But Happy is a personal journey. What I put my body and mind through is not for the faint heart.”

Promiseland will be opening for Julian Casablancas+The Voidz on the night of spooky Halloween – Tuesday October 31 – at the Murmrr Theatre in Brooklyn… a Halloween extravaganza you don't want to miss.

Listen to the album here: