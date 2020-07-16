Programming Updates Announced for Elvis Week 2020

Read an update from Elvis Week 2020 Update:

Thank you for your tremendous patience as we navigate Elvis Week planning during these unprecedented times. It was our hope that we could safely host a full and robust Elvis Week, with minor changes to the planned schedule. But, as the COVID pandemic continues to evolve and health officials learn more about high-risk activities, we must evolve with them. There is no greater priority than the health and safety of our guests and employees.

Given the current circumstances surrounding the health crisis, as well as within the Elvis/Graceland Family, we have decided to significantly modify Elvis Week, eliminating any potential high-risk activity, including live performances, live appearances, group parties or meals, autograph signings and meet & greets.

Our modified Elvis Week 2020 schedule, and first-ever Virtual Elvis Week option, will allow fans to participate in Elvis Week and celebrate the life and legacy of Elvis Presley in the way they deem most appropriate for themselves.

The new schedule for the modified Elvis Week 2020 at Graceland will be announced soon, but those planning on attending will enjoy a series of daily screening events between August 8-16 that fully comply with recommended government protocols. Attendance will be capped to meet or exceed social distancing and max capacity guidelines. All programming will be pre-recorded and a blend of new panels featuring those who knew Elvis, new interviews with Elvis tribute artists, new content pieces from the Graceland Archives, and specially edited concert shows that look back on Best Of Elvis Weeks past, including the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest, concerts featuring Elvis' bandmates and backup singers, and Elvis films on the big screen. The Candlelight Vigil on August 15 will be more limited than in past years, and will require free advanced reservations, but the longstanding tradition will carry on with a socially distanced fan procession to Meditation Garden.

Elvis Week Day Passes will be sold for $50 and include an Elvis Experience Tour, which includes a Mansion tour after 2pm, Elvis' planes and all-day access to Elvis Presley's Memphis - which will be unveiling 10 exciting new experiences during Elvis Week, most of which allow fans to create customized photos and videos of themselves with Elvis that they can download as priceless souvenirs free of charge. The Day Pass also gives you access to any screening event scheduled for that day.

Stay tuned to Graceland.com for more information, including a new modified Elvis Week event schedule, ticket links for Elvis Week Day Passes, and information on how to reserve free tickets for the Candlelight Vigil.

Those staying at the Guest House Hotel during Elvis Week will receive two free Elvis Week Day Passes per room night. They, along with Founders and Day Pass buyers, will also have priority access to reserve their Candlelight Vigil time.

There's still time to book your room to enjoy these benefits, plus The Guest House has eliminated any minimum length of stay requirement for both existing and new reservations. As Graceland continues to operate at greatly reduced capacities, there has never been a better time to experience Elvis' legacy or honor his memory here at Graceland.

If you are unable to join us in Memphis this year, we are excited to announce our first-ever Virtual Elvis Week! We invite everyone around the world to enjoy the fun and camaraderie of Elvis Week in this closed Facebook group which will feature a mix of past Elvis Week concerts and panels, new interviews with bandmates, co-stars and friends, new behind-the-scenes Graceland content, a look back at previous Candlelight Vigils, Elvis tribute artists, and of course a live stream view of our 2020 Candlelight Vigil (the live stream will also be available, as always, on Graceland.com, free of charge). From those who have never been, to those who come every year: here is your chance to celebrate Elvis and your shared fanship together. Tickets for Virtual Elvis Week are $39.00 and will be available to purchase soon!

Finally, we will be offering very limited merchandise for Elvis Week 2020, which will be available both at Graceland and online - so we ask that you pre-order as soon as possible by visiting Shop Graceland. With such limited quantities being made, these will become collectibles!"

