Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Priscilla Block Teams with DJ/Producer Duo VAVO for Spring Break '23 Remixes

Priscilla Block Teams with DJ/Producer Duo VAVO for Spring Break '23 Remixes

Announced yesterday, Block received her second career ACM nomination for New Female Artist of The Year.

Apr. 14, 2023  

Ever since busting onto the country music scene and inviting us all to the Block Party, Platinum-selling singer-songwriter Priscilla Block has brought her own brand of energetic, fun-loving music to the next generation of Country music fans.

Her poolside party anthems such as "My Bar," "Off The Deep End," and "Couple Spring Breaks Back" have captured the youthful spirit of the sun-soaked season. Now, Block has teamed up with DJ and Producer duo VAVO for a high-octane collection of some of her fan-favorite hits Spring Break '23 Remixes that are certain to keep the party going all year long.

"From Spring Break to Summer, we're comin' in hot with four dance remixes to my songs," says Block. "These are for your late nights out and long days on the water. Here's to Block Party summer!"

"This YEEDM movement has been crazy!" adds VAVO. "We always like to push the boundaries of our work and for us to be collaborating with such an amazing artist like Priscilla on a project like this is very exciting. Can't wait for these remixes to take over this spring and summer in the bars and on the boats!"

Announced yesterday, Block received her second career ACM nomination for New Female Artist of The Year. The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards will stream live exclusively on Prime Video on May 11 at 8pm ET/5pm PT from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Recently, Block announced her capsule collection with global fashion and lifestyle online retailer, SHEIN. The collection, just in time for festival season, is inspired by the singer's personal style and features looks she'll be wearing during her upcoming performances at Stagecoach and Hangout Music Fest. From rhinestone fringe, neon colors to classic denim styles, the collection includes 90 pieces offered in size XS to 4XL that perfectly encapsulates the country star's very own festival wardrobe.

Listen to the new remixes here:



Dove Cameron Joins Diplo on New Thomas Wesley Track Use Me Photo
Dove Cameron Joins Diplo on New Thomas Wesley Track 'Use Me'
Diplo unveils a new track from his country music persona Thomas Wesley, “Use Me (Brutal Hearts)” featuring Dove Cameron and country living legend Sturgill Simpson reborn as Johnny Blue Skies. The new song arrives alongside a video starring Sean Penn, who portrays Johnny Blue Skies, with a cameo from everyone’s favorite, Tequila Don Julio 1942.
Janelle Monáe Releases Float Coco & Breezy Remix Photo
Janelle Monáe Releases 'Float' Coco & Breezy Remix
According to sources closest to Monáe, “Float” is inspired by Muhammed Ali talking shit in Zaire, 1974, Jane’s evolution, Mary Poppins’ umbrella, Aladdin’s magic carpet, Ja Morant’s flotation to the rim while dunking on his ops, Sara Elise’s ropes, excerpts from Paramahmsa Nithyananda’s talks on levitation, Raul’s toast on Dec 1, and  Bruce Lee.
Kelly Clarkson Releases New Songs From Chemistry Album Photo
Kelly Clarkson Releases New Songs From 'Chemistry' Album
GRAMMY Award-winning global superstar Kelly Clarkson has released 'me' and 'mine,' the first singles from her upcoming album 'chemistry.' Clarkson also announced that the new album will be released in June, featuring collaborations with Steve Martin and Sheila L. Plus, check out information on her upcoming Las Vegas residency!
Alanis Morissette Releases New Version of YELLOWJACKETS Theme Photo
Alanis Morissette Releases New Version of YELLOWJACKETS Theme
The new single debuted in the fourth episode of the hit series’ second season and is available now to download and stream globally via Universal Music Canada. “No Return” (Main Title Theme) by YELLOWJACKETS composers, Craig Wedren and Anna Waronker, was originally released in January 2022.

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: Watch Hal Prince Talk THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in 1988 CBS SUNDAY MORNING SegmentVideo: Watch Hal Prince Talk THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in 1988 CBS SUNDAY MORNING Segment
April 13, 2023

CBS Sunday Morning has shared an interview segment 1988 featuring Hal Prince discussing the opening of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway. The segment, which features footage of the original Broadway cast in rehearsals and performing, spotlights how Prince brought the musical to Broadway. Watch the video now!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA TomorrowNEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Tomorrow
April 13, 2023

The company of New York, New York will perform on Good Morning America tomorrow, April 14. NEW YORK, NEW YORK stars Colton Ryan (Girl From The North Country, Hulu's 'The Girl From Plainville') as Jimmy Doyle, Anna Uzele (Six, Apple TV+'s 'Dear Edward'), Clyde Alves (On The Town) as Tommy Caggiano, and more.
Eels Confirm Vinyl Reissue of 'Blinking Lights and Other Revelations' AlbumEels Confirm Vinyl Reissue of 'Blinking Lights and Other Revelations' Album
April 13, 2023

EELS confirm the limited-edition remastered vinyl reissue of their acclaimed 2005 album, Blinking Lights and Other Revelations. First released in April 2005, Blinking Lights endures as one of the band’s most personal records since 1998’s Electro-Shock Blues, with songs about faith, responsibility, growing up, dignity, hope and renewal.
Peacock to Debut Documentary on the True COCAINE BEAR StoryPeacock to Debut Documentary on the True COCAINE BEAR Story
April 13, 2023

COCAINE BEAR: THE TRUE STORY dives deep into the bizarre actual events behind the hit Hollywood movie Cocaine Bear. The documentary tells the story of Kentucky blueblood Drew Thornton and the infamous drug run that will forever link him to a Georgia bear on cocaine. Watch the video trailer for the one-hour documentary now!
D4VD Unveils New Single 'Sleep Well'D4VD Unveils New Single 'Sleep Well'
April 13, 2023

18-year-old genre-defying artist d4vd releases his latest single “Sleep Well.' The track is a highlight off his highly anticipated, upcoming debut EP Petals to Thorns. Directed by Chris Villa, the accompanying music video follows suit with a touching montage of d4vd and his love interest immersed in celestial, candle-lit backdrops.
share