Priscilla Block Teams with DJ/Producer Duo VAVO for Spring Break '23 Remixes

Ever since busting onto the country music scene and inviting us all to the Block Party, Platinum-selling singer-songwriter Priscilla Block has brought her own brand of energetic, fun-loving music to the next generation of Country music fans.

Her poolside party anthems such as "My Bar," "Off The Deep End," and "Couple Spring Breaks Back" have captured the youthful spirit of the sun-soaked season. Now, Block has teamed up with DJ and Producer duo VAVO for a high-octane collection of some of her fan-favorite hits Spring Break '23 Remixes that are certain to keep the party going all year long.

"From Spring Break to Summer, we're comin' in hot with four dance remixes to my songs," says Block. "These are for your late nights out and long days on the water. Here's to Block Party summer!"

"This YEEDM movement has been crazy!" adds VAVO. "We always like to push the boundaries of our work and for us to be collaborating with such an amazing artist like Priscilla on a project like this is very exciting. Can't wait for these remixes to take over this spring and summer in the bars and on the boats!"

Announced yesterday, Block received her second career ACM nomination for New Female Artist of The Year. The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards will stream live exclusively on Prime Video on May 11 at 8pm ET/5pm PT from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Recently, Block announced her capsule collection with global fashion and lifestyle online retailer, SHEIN. The collection, just in time for festival season, is inspired by the singer's personal style and features looks she'll be wearing during her upcoming performances at Stagecoach and Hangout Music Fest. From rhinestone fringe, neon colors to classic denim styles, the collection includes 90 pieces offered in size XS to 4XL that perfectly encapsulates the country star's very own festival wardrobe.

Listen to the new remixes here: