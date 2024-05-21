deadmau5 to be Inducted Into CMW Music Industry Hall of Fame

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Canadian Music Week is proud to announce multi-platinum, JUNO Award-winning and GRAMMY®-nominated Canadian artist deadmau5 will be inducted into the Music Industry Hall of Fame, during the Canadian Live Music Industry Awards, in partnership with the Canadian Live Music Association. The ceremony will take place June 4, 2024 at 5pm in the Frontenac Ballroom at the Westin Harbour Castle Hotel.

To celebrate his remarkable 25-year career, Canadian Music Week is also thrilled to present an in-depth Fireside Chat with EDM legend deadmau5, and a headline concert from TESTPILOT, both from the brain of groundbreaking electronic music artist and producer Joel Zimmerman.

The previously announced TESTPILOT & Jauz concert will take place Saturday, June 1 at Rebel at part of the Canadian Music Week Festival. Tickets are on sale now at www.ticketweb.ca.

The Fireside Chat with deadmau5 will take place June 4 at 3pm at the Westin Harbour Castle Hotel, ahead of the Hall of Fame induction at the Live Music Industry Awards. Interviewed by Billboard Canada’s Richard Trapunski, this intimate chat will delve into the creative process, career insights, and personal stories of one of the industry’s most influential figures. Registration is now open at www.cmw.net.

Joel Zimmerman, more commonly known as deadmau5 (pronounced ‘dead mouse’), is one of the world’s most respected electronic music producers of modern times. Enjoying international chart success with his 2x platinum-certified single “Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff,” as well as “Professional Griefers,” “Sofi Needs A Ladder” and “I Remember,” he has also released seven critically acclaimed albums. The multiple JUNO Award-winning and GRAMMY®-nominated artist’s ability to push the boundaries of his talent grows at an equal rate to his fan base, which counts 15 million and more over his combined social media channels. His latest music offerings include “Pomegranate” with The Neptunes, “Bridged By A Lightwave” with Kiesza, “Channel 43” with Wolfgang Gartner, “Hypnocurrency” with REZZ, “When The Summer Dies” with Lights, “Hyperlandia” featuring Foster The People, “this is fine.” with Portugal. The Man, “XYZ” and “My Heart Has Teeth” featuring Skylar Grey which appears on the Resident Evil soundtrack from the Netflix Series.

In 2022 deadmau5 teamed with longtime friend and collaborator Kaskade on new music project Kx5 releasing Top 40 smash and #1 dance music radio single “Escape” featuring Hayla and “Take Me High.” In the live realm, his 2019/20 U.S. cubev3 tour featuring production of his own design and implementation ranked in the Top 10 of Pollstar’s top tours globally. This year he returns to the road for the ‘We Are Friends’ North American tour and as Kx5 will be headlining the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in December. Beyond his music career, he is also a co-founder of gaming venture PIXELYNX and is an executive of HD streaming platform StreamVoodoo.

Comments