Priscilla Block Announces Self-Titled Debut EP

Mercury Nashville rising star Priscilla Block announces her major label debut EP. In an interview this morning with SiriusXM's Storme Warren, Priscilla dropped the news of her self-titled, six-song EP coming out April 30.

"This EP is such a vulnerable side of who I am and where I've been," shares Priscilla. "It's my story of falling apart in order to find myself again. I hope that when you hear these songs, they make you feel that it's ok to not be perfect and realize that sometimes we need the lows to value the highs... AND ONCE YOU REGAIN THAT CONFIDENCE... LET IT SHOW BABY!"

Priscilla Block draws listeners in with her unfiltered, relatable songwriting and catchy melodies and is one of country music's hottest newcomers. Named an artist to watch by Amazon, Pandora, Spotify, HITS, CMT Next Women of Country and more, Priscilla wrote each of the six tracks featured on the PRISCILLA BLOCK EP including one of The New York Times Best Songs of 2020 and her current country radio single, "Just About Over You," and her brand-new song out today, "Wish You Were The Whiskey." Priscilla's grassroots, fan-first approach continues as she plans to share the full track list via her socials in the weeks leading up to the April 30 EP release.

Additionally, Priscilla is set to make her debut on the storied Grand Ole Opry May 1. Fans can tune in live on Circle TV or can watch it on a livestream on Circle All Access Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

