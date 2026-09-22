Prescription Songs Roster Earns Multiple Latin Grammy Nominations

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Independent publisher Prescription Songs is celebrating its representation among the 27th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards nominations as recently announced. The company is represented in three of the 'Big Four' categories this year - Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Song Of The Year - with contributions from its roster across the Pop, Contemporary Pop, Traditional Pop, Pop/Rock, Alternative, and Urban genres.

Nate Campany leads the roster's nominations this year. The songwriter is known for his work on songs from artists such as Becky G, Jennifer Lopez, Slayyyter, Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa, and LP. His work with Rawayana (¿Dónde Es El After?), Bad Gyal (Más Cara), and Kany Garcia (Puerta Abierta and 'A La Niña Que Fui') is recognized by the Recording Academy this year - earning him four nominations for Album Of The Year, Best Urban Music Album, Best Traditional Pop Album, and Best Pop Song.

Elsewhere, Gino The Ghost contributed to CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso's latest album FREE SPIRITS, particularly the single 'Ha Ha,' which are nominated in the Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Best Alternative Music Album categories. Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía worked with Prescription Songs artist-songwriter-producer LunchMoney Lewis on LUX (Complete Works), a competitor for both Album Of The Year and Best Alternative Music Album.

A.C is recognized for his work on Y Ahora Que +?, the latest studio album by Spanish singer and composer Alejandro Sanz, among those in the Best Contemporary Pop Album category. A.C also contributed to Brazilian artist Anitta's record EQUILIBRIVM, up for Album Of The Year. As both songwriter and artist, Becky G's collaboration with Santana, 'Mi Gran Amor,' is up for Song Of The Year. DallasK is recognized in the Best Pop/Rock Album category for his contributions to Juanes' JuanesTeban.

Album of the Year

FREE SPIRITS - CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso (Gino The Ghost)

EQUILIBRIVM - Anitta (A.C)

LUX (Complete Works) - Rosalía (LunchMoney Lewis)

¿Dónde Es El After? - Rawayana (Nate Campany)

Record of the Year

'Ha Ha' - CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso (Gino The Ghost)

Song of the Year

'Mi Gran Amor' - Santana, Becky G (Becky G)

Best Contemporary Pop Album

Y Ahora Qué +? - Alejandro Sanz (A.C)

Best Pop/Rock Album

JuanesTeban - Juanes (DallasK)

Best Alternative Music Album

LUX (Complete Works) - Rosalía (LunchMoney Lewis)

FREE SPIRITS - CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso (Gino The Ghost)

Best Urban Music Album

Más Cara – Bad Gyal (Nate Campany)

Best Traditional Pop Album

Puerta Abierta – Kany García (Nate Campany)

Best Pop Song

'A La Niña Que Fui' - Kany Garcia (Nate Campany)

Prescription Songs' roster of more than 150 writers includes Emily Warren, KBeaZy, Doja Cat, Vaughn Oliver, Becky G, and Joy Oladokun. Beyond crafting popular chart-topping radio hits, Prescription's roster includes numerous GRAMMY Award winners and nominees, multiple recipients of ASCAP and BMI Songwriter of the Year Awards, a winner of the 2020 VMA Push New Artist Award, a Spotify Secret Genius of the Year: Songwriter Award, a Hal David Starlight Award winner, and an iHeartRadio Producer of the Year, among them.

The company is ranked #6 on Billboard's Hot 100 Publishing Corporations Year-End Chart (the #1 independent publisher) and has been named ASCAP Indie Publisher of the Year multiple times (2013, 2014, 2015). It maintains offices in Los Angeles and Nashville, led by a primarily female team. Its staff and roster of songwriters and producers have worked on hits including the recent Billboard Global Chart #1 Shakira & Burna Boy's 'Dai Dai' (A.C), the global hit from Kpop Demon Hunters 'Golden' (EJAE), Myles Smith's Billboard #1's 'Stargazing' and 'Nice To Meet Ya' (Peter Fenn), The Chainsmokers' 10x-platinum hit 'Don't Let Me Down' (Emily Warren), Doja Cat's 5x-platinum 'Say So' (Doja Cat, Tyson Trax), 24kGoldn's 4x-platinum 'Mood (feat iann dior)' (KBeaZy), Saweetie feat. Doja Cat's 3x-platinum 'Best Friend' (Rocco Valdes, Doja Cat, Kaine, A1 LaFlare) and Latto's platinum 'Big Energy' (A1 LaFlare, Vaughn Oliver, Kaine), among others.

About Prescription Songs

With offices in Los Angeles and Nashville, Prescription Songs is an independent publisher representing some of today's top songwriters and producers across all genres of music and is responsible for some of the most recognizable songs of the last 20 years. Prescription Songs current and past roster includes extensive GRAMMY Award winners and nominees, multiple recipients of ASCAP and BMI Songwriter of the Year Awards, a winner of the VMA Push New Artist Award, a Spotify Secret Genius of the Year: Songwriter Award, a Hal David Starlight Award winner, iHeartRadio Producer of the Year and Spotify Artist To Watch talents. In 2023, the company charted in the top 10 of Billboard's Hot 100 Publishing Corporations.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 06 Hrs 38 Min 14 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link