Becky G Debuts GLITCH Official Live Performance Video With Vevo

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Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announced Becky G's 'Official Live Performance' of 'Glitch' from her album Baraja Bendita, out now. The release marks the second installment of an exclusive series of performance videos, following the previously released '2AM.'

'Official Live Performance' is Vevo's flagship original content franchise, which creates immersive, bespoke worlds for today's top artists to showcase their talent through the power of live performance. These productions are the result of deep creative synergy between Vevo, the artist and their team, and help artists connect with their global fanbases through exclusive visuals that are tailored to their album's unique vision.

'Each song on Baraja Bendita really evokes a different kind of emotion, and I was able to channel that for each video in this project. I enjoyed expressing myself and transforming the space into something new for each song. I can't wait for fans to experience it in this new and unique way,' says Becky G.

A stark contrast to '2AM''s soft introspection, 'Glitch' is all confidence, power and sass. 'Glitch' kicks off with Becky G picking the camera up off the ground and directly staring down her audience. Clad in a white bodysuit, navy sweats and black strappy heels, she executes a perfectly choreographed routine with an array of dancers surrounding her. Fiercely fitted against flashing lights, she takes no prisoners.

Becky G and Vevo previously worked together for a Vevo Footnotes video where she exclusively provides commentary break downs of the creation, lyrics, and meanings of some of her major hits including 'Bailé Con Mi Ex.'

'We're excited to have worked with Becky G, a trailblazing artist that not only brought so much passion to our shoot, but seamlessly blends genres and culture to empower her community and transform Latin music. Intimate and vulnerable, her performance makes you feel like a guest within Becky's home,' says JP Evangelista, EVP of Content, Programming and Marketing, Vevo. 'This video is a teaser to the bigger world of Baraja Bendita, with every video we're releasing in our series possessing an entirely unique vibe, choreography, lighting, and energy – much like the unexpected card dealt from a shuffled deck. Our team really translated each song into a fully realized live experience, culminating the series with a final short film for the album.'

About Vevo

Vevo is the world's leading music video network, connecting an ever-growing global audience to high quality music video content for more than a decade. Founded by Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment in 2009, Vevo offers fans worldwide a vast array of premium content to choose from, showcasing official music videos alongside a constantly developing lineup of live performances and innovative original programming. From top superstars to rising new talents, Vevo brings incomparable cross-promotional support to artists across the musical spectrum, at every stage of their careers.

Vevo has consistently evolved over the past decade to lead within today's ever-changing media landscape, embracing partnerships with a number of leading distribution platforms to deliver extraordinary content within ad-supported environments. With 22 billion views across television, desktop and mobile devices each month, Vevo brings music videos to the world – when, where, and how fans want them.

Vevo is available on YouTube, Samsung, Samsung TV Plus, Roku, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Amazon Prime Video, VIZIO WatchFree+, Foxtel, Hulu + Live TV, Sling Freestream, and Rakuten TV.

Photo Credit: Rigo Ramirez



Photo Credit: Rigo Ramirez

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