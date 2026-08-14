Becky G to Launch Vevo Live Performance Series with 2AM

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Becky G has released the first installment of Vevo's Official Live Performance series, featuring a rendition of 2AM from her album BARAJA BENDITA. The video marks the first of four performance films the artist is rolling out through the franchise in the coming weeks.

'Official Live Performance' is Vevo's flagship original content franchise, which creates immersive, bespoke worlds for today's top artists to showcase their talent through the power of live performance. These productions are the result of deep creative synergy between Vevo, the artist and their team, and help artists connect with their global fanbases through exclusive visuals that are tailored to their album's unique vision.

'Each song on Baraja Bendita really evokes a different kind of emotion, and I was able to channel that for each video in this project. I enjoyed expressing myself and transforming the space into something new for each song. I can't wait for fans to experience it in this new and unique way,' says Becky G.

'2AM' begins with Becky G's silhouette peeking through a foliage-covered rod iron gate. She enters into a peach-colored room draped with white curtains to sit on a vintage dark wood paneled dresser. Becky serenades listeners in her retreat away from any hustle and bustle as the camera pans around her before fading to black. Introducing various textures and elements from the wider space, the performance leaves viewers hungry to see what's beyond the walls of Becky's room.

'We're excited to have worked with Becky G, a trailblazing artist that not only brought so much passion to our shoot, but seamlessly blends genres and culture to empower her community and transform Latin music. Intimate and vulnerable, her performance makes you feel like a guest within Becky's home,' says JP Evangelista, EVP of Content, Programming and Marketing, Vevo. 'This video is a teaser to the bigger world of Baraja Bendita, with every video we're releasing in our series possessing an entirely unique vibe, choreography, lighting, and energy – much like the unexpected card dealt from a shuffled deck. Our team really translated each song into a fully realized live experience, culminating the series with a final short film for the album.'

The 2AM performance follows a previous collaboration between Becky G and Vevo on a Footnotes video, in which she discussed the creation and meaning behind songs including Baile Con Mi Ex. According to Vevo, each subsequent video in the series will feature distinct choreography, lighting, and staging, culminating in a short film tied to the album.

Photo Credit: Rigo Ramirez



Photo Credit: Rigo Ramirez

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