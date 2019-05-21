Powerhouse Psych Trio Pontiak Announce Canadian Tour With Sleep This September

This September, powerhouse psych trio Pontiak will be touring throughout Canada with stoner rock outfit Sleep. Ahead of the tour, the Pontiak brothers will also be playing with Dead Meadow in Richmond on May 28th.



In 2017, Pontiak released their latest collection of acid-scorched guitar workouts Dialectic of Ignorance, an album that takes the trio's colossal riffing into heady new territory. Live, the music takes on a new dimension, free to reach even deeper out into the cosmos. Snaking melodies and irresistible grooves erupt from the brother's instruments like billowing plumes of psychedelic smoke, expanding to fill the space, with the Carney brothers' shimmering vocal harmonies providing an anchor through the trip.

Pontiak Tour Dates

May 28 - Richmond, PA - Richmond Music Hall *

Sep. 1 - Victoria, BC - Capitol Ballroom #

Sep. 2 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom #

Sep. 3 - Nelson, BC - Spiritbar #

Sep. 4 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre #

Sep. 6 - Edmonton, AB - The Ranch Roadhouse #

Sep. 7 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre #

Sep. 8 - Winnipeg, MB - The Garrick #

Sep. 11 - Guelph, ON - Guelph Concert Theatre #

Sep. 12 - Ottawa, ON - Algonquin Commons Theatre #

Sep. 13 - Montreal, QC - MTelus #

Sep. 14 - Quebec City, QC - Theatre Imperial #

Sep. 16 - Halifax, NS - Marquee Ballroom #



* w/ Dead Meadow

# w/ Sleep

Watch the video for Pontiak's "Ignorance Makes Me High":





