Portland'5 Presents Music On Main Every Wednesday This Summer

Portland'5 Centers for the Arts and the ArtBar & Bistro are proud to present the 14th Annual Music on Main summer outdoor concert series.

On Wednesday evenings starting in July, Portland'5 Centers for the Arts takes advantage of the lovely summer weather to present Music on Main, our free outdoor concert series featuring primarily local and regional musicians performing a diverse collection of music.

These free concerts are held in downtown Portland on Southwest Main Street, between Broadway & Park Ave., next to Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall. Each concert begins at 5 pm and ends at 7 pm. Tickets are not required. Food and delicious libations will be served by the ArtBar & Bistro starting at 4:00 pm with seating and table service available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The series kicks off July 10th with Portland's own Doll Party, a 5-piece all-dolls tribute to one of the most profound songwriters of American music-Dolly Parton! Featuring members of The Gossip, Finehouse, House of Aura, and Ice Princess, Doll Party's lead singer Jessica Sylvia is backed up by soaring 3-part harmonies and a full band featuring banjo and mandolin to complete the bluegrass feel of Parton's music.

July 17th we welcome Conjunto Alegre to the stage with their hot mix of tropical sounds from all over the Caribbean-Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Columbia, Venezuela, Panama, and the US. Conjunto Alegre specializes in salsa, merengue, bachata, cumbia, and Latin jazz that'll keep the crowd on their feet.

On July 24th, DJ Anjali and the Incredible Kid will be spinning Bhangra-inspired tunes for an expanded dance floor in front of a full-stage video wall featuring visuals paired with their music that's been keeping Portland night clubs moving since their raucous New Year's Eve debut in 2000.

We pay tribute to His Purple Majesty Prince on July 31st with Julian Stefoni and Erotic City. Stefoni has been performing high-energy Prince tributes all over the United States for 20 years, and now he and his band are bringing the heels, the lace pants, and the infamous purple coat to bring the funk to Main Street.

Emmy-nominated Gangstagrass performs on August 7th, featuring a unique blend of hip-hop and bluegrass. Fans of the FX series Justified might know them as the creators of the show's theme song, and their fourth album, American Music, debuted at #5 on the Billboard bluegrass charts.

On August 14th, Portland-based POPgoji performs a mash-up of American pop/soul and infectious Brazilian beats. An instant hit in the samba community when they formed in 2013, POPgoji pays tribute to spiritual traditions of the African diaspora with Rio-style pagoda jam sessions, layered percussion, fine-tuned vocal harmonies, and unique string work.

Austin, Texas-based Gina Chavez takes the stage on August 21st, with her signature blend of folk-pop, cumbia, and bossa nova. Chavez is a ten-time Austin Music Award winner and the 2015 Austin Musician of the year, having been featured on All Things Considered, and featured in the NPR Tiny Desk concert series.

Closing out the series Portland's own Swatkins and the Positive Agenda perform on August 28th. Headed by Steve Swatkins, a "joyful prophet of positivity," they'll perform raw, fresh soulful funk without relying on computers or backing tracks. There will, however, be a talk box, high energy, deep grooves, and a packed dance floor.





