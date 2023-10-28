Portland Neoclassical Folk Group Twin Bridges Shares New Album 'FERTILE ASHES'

The album is now available.

By: Oct. 28, 2023

Portland Neoclassical Folk Group Twin Bridges Shares New Album 'FERTILE ASHES'

Twin Bridges - the Portland-based chamber pop / neo-classical folk project led by cellist and songwriter Zach Gerzon - has released a new full-length via AudioSport Records.

Gerzon found solace in writing songs on a cello after experiencing the sudden passing of a parent and enduring romantic heartbreak. The tonalities of the instrument lent his darkly melodic indie-rock a beautifully haunting resonance that can be heard on his band's emotive and cathartic debut, Fertile Ashes. 

Zach wrote the music for Fertile Ashes during a transient period in his life when he drifted around New Mexico and Colorado before settling in Oregon. The awe-inspiring nature of these states is reflected in his songs. The album's intimate production aesthetic reflects its earthy creative journey. Songs were tracked in a bevy of vibey loft and barn settings with Zach engineering, producing, arranging, and writing parts on cello for many other instruments.



