Portland Artist MAITA Announces Fall Tour Dates

Portland-based songwriter MAITA and Kill Rock Stars are pleased to announce fall tour dates in support of I Just Want To Be WILD For You (stream / order).

On her latest album as MAITA, Maria Maita-Keppeler digs into that crippling oxymoron of modernity, the constant bombardment of communication paired with utter disconnection. The album grasps passionately for a world that too often seems at a gauzy distance.

Of the new record, NPR Music's Bob Boilen writes "She just has this sensitivity to her sound that I really, really love."

MAITA's fall tour begins on September 16 in Enterprise, OR and Terminal Gravity Brewfest and will include shows in Chicago, Pittsburgh, New York City, Boston, Nashville, Seattle, San Diego, Los Angeles, Portland, a festival performance at Lincoln Calling and more. MAITA will be supporting Weakened Friends on select Midwest dates. Tickets are on sale now and upcoming shows are listed below.

Growing up in Oregon splitting time between her mom's Japanese-speaking home and her father's English-speaking home, Maita-Keppeler found an expressive avenue out of her shyness through music. "I was getting so much out of songwriters like Elliott Smith, Feist and Cat Power at a point when I really needed them," she says. That fiery devotion brought her to perform at open mics in college, to connect with other people through art.

Along with guitarist/producer Matthew Zeltzer, bassist Nevada Sowle, and multi-instrumentalist Cooper Trail, the Portland-based singer-songwriter tapped into that intimate longing, recording I Just Want To Be WILD For You in a recording studio located in the basement of a church. When it came time to record piano, the group set up microphones in the midst of the sanctuary, the sound of the grand piano matched only by the raindrops dotting across the 40-foot ceilings.

After the critical success of MAITA's Kill Rock Stars debut, Best Wishes, Maita-Keppeler and her bandmates dedicated their time to reinforcing their already heady compositions, adding a deeper echo of the label's indie rock legacy. From the churning glow of "Pastel Concrete" to the riotous give-and-take of "Honey, Have I Lost It All?," I Just Want To Be WILD For You frames the complex emotionality of Maita-Keppeler's lyrics in visceral songs that sink immediately into the heart. By picking apart the smallest moments of confusion, uncertainty, and disconnection, Maita-Keppeler's songs discover the heights of emotion.

"I write songs by listening and watching, trying to get to the truth of it all," she says. The catharsis produced in that process comes naturally, and conveys to THE LISTENER just as easily as it does to Maita-Keppeler. In those moments of disconnect, of confusion, of isolation, I Just Want To Be WILD For You thunders ahead, forging unexpected connections along the way.

Named Willamette Week's 2020 "Best New Band," MAITA has gone on to reach national acclaim, opening for the likes of Mirah, Blind Pilot, Horse Feathers, Typhoon, as well as performing at SXSW and Treefort.

MAITA Tour Dates

09.16 - Enterprise, OR @ Terminal Gravity Brewfest

09.18 - Butte, MT - KBFM

09.21 - Manitou Springs, CO @ Lulu's Upstairs

09.22 - Fort Collins, CO @ Magic Rat

09.23 - Lincoln, NE @ Lincoln Calling

09.24 - Des Moines, IA @ Gas Lamp #

09.25 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean Downstairs #

09.27 - Lakewood, OH @ Mahall's Apartment

09.28 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

09.29 - Silver Spring, MD @ Quarry House Tavern

10.01 - New York, NY @ The Broadway

10.02 - Boston, MA @ O'briens

10.04 - Cincinnati, OH @ Urban Artifact

10.05 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement

10.09 - Denver, CO @ The Skylark Lounge

10.12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ DLC at Quarters

10.13 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux

10.14 - Pendleton, OR @ Great Pacific

10.15 - Eugene, OR @ Hult Center for the Performing Arts

11.02 - Olympia, WA @ The Crypt

11.03 - Seattle, WA @ The Sunset Tavern

11.04 - Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge

11.05 - Moscow, ID @ 1912 Center

11.06 - Missoula, MT @ The ZACC

11.07 - Billings, MT @ Pub Station

11.08 - Livingston, MT @ The Attic

11.11 - Redding @ The Dip

11.12 - Davis, CA @ Fallen Angels Collective

11.13 - Atascadero, CA @ Bristols Cider House

11.14 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

11.15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Silverlake Lounge

11.17 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

11.19 - Reno, NV @ Holland Project

12.02 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

# with Weakened Friends