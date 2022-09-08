Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Portland Artist MAITA Announces Fall Tour Dates

Portland Artist MAITA Announces Fall Tour Dates

Tickets are on sale now.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 08, 2022  

Portland-based songwriter MAITA and Kill Rock Stars are pleased to announce fall tour dates in support of I Just Want To Be WILD For You (stream / order).

On her latest album as MAITA, Maria Maita-Keppeler digs into that crippling oxymoron of modernity, the constant bombardment of communication paired with utter disconnection. The album grasps passionately for a world that too often seems at a gauzy distance.

Of the new record, NPR Music's Bob Boilen writes "She just has this sensitivity to her sound that I really, really love."

MAITA's fall tour begins on September 16 in Enterprise, OR and Terminal Gravity Brewfest and will include shows in Chicago, Pittsburgh, New York City, Boston, Nashville, Seattle, San Diego, Los Angeles, Portland, a festival performance at Lincoln Calling and more. MAITA will be supporting Weakened Friends on select Midwest dates. Tickets are on sale now and upcoming shows are listed below.

Growing up in Oregon splitting time between her mom's Japanese-speaking home and her father's English-speaking home, Maita-Keppeler found an expressive avenue out of her shyness through music. "I was getting so much out of songwriters like Elliott Smith, Feist and Cat Power at a point when I really needed them," she says. That fiery devotion brought her to perform at open mics in college, to connect with other people through art.

Along with guitarist/producer Matthew Zeltzer, bassist Nevada Sowle, and multi-instrumentalist Cooper Trail, the Portland-based singer-songwriter tapped into that intimate longing, recording I Just Want To Be WILD For You in a recording studio located in the basement of a church. When it came time to record piano, the group set up microphones in the midst of the sanctuary, the sound of the grand piano matched only by the raindrops dotting across the 40-foot ceilings.

After the critical success of MAITA's Kill Rock Stars debut, Best Wishes, Maita-Keppeler and her bandmates dedicated their time to reinforcing their already heady compositions, adding a deeper echo of the label's indie rock legacy. From the churning glow of "Pastel Concrete" to the riotous give-and-take of "Honey, Have I Lost It All?," I Just Want To Be WILD For You frames the complex emotionality of Maita-Keppeler's lyrics in visceral songs that sink immediately into the heart. By picking apart the smallest moments of confusion, uncertainty, and disconnection, Maita-Keppeler's songs discover the heights of emotion.

"I write songs by listening and watching, trying to get to the truth of it all," she says. The catharsis produced in that process comes naturally, and conveys to THE LISTENER just as easily as it does to Maita-Keppeler. In those moments of disconnect, of confusion, of isolation, I Just Want To Be WILD For You thunders ahead, forging unexpected connections along the way.

Named Willamette Week's 2020 "Best New Band," MAITA has gone on to reach national acclaim, opening for the likes of Mirah, Blind Pilot, Horse Feathers, Typhoon, as well as performing at SXSW and Treefort.

MAITA Tour Dates

09.16 - Enterprise, OR @ Terminal Gravity Brewfest
09.18 - Butte, MT - KBFM
09.21 - Manitou Springs, CO @ Lulu's Upstairs
09.22 - Fort Collins, CO @ Magic Rat
09.23 - Lincoln, NE @ Lincoln Calling
09.24 - Des Moines, IA @ Gas Lamp #
09.25 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean Downstairs #
09.27 - Lakewood, OH @ Mahall's Apartment
09.28 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
09.29 - Silver Spring, MD @ Quarry House Tavern
10.01 - New York, NY @ The Broadway
10.02 - Boston, MA @ O'briens
10.04 - Cincinnati, OH @ Urban Artifact
10.05 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement
10.09 - Denver, CO @ The Skylark Lounge
10.12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ DLC at Quarters
10.13 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux
10.14 - Pendleton, OR @ Great Pacific
10.15 - Eugene, OR @ Hult Center for the Performing Arts
11.02 - Olympia, WA @ The Crypt
11.03 - Seattle, WA @ The Sunset Tavern
11.04 - Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge
11.05 - Moscow, ID @ 1912 Center
11.06 - Missoula, MT @ The ZACC
11.07 - Billings, MT @ Pub Station
11.08 - Livingston, MT @ The Attic
11.11 - Redding @ The Dip
11.12 - Davis, CA @ Fallen Angels Collective
11.13 - Atascadero, CA @ Bristols Cider House
11.14 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
11.15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Silverlake Lounge
11.17 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill
11.19 - Reno, NV @ Holland Project
12.02 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

# with Weakened Friends

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Photos: Lil Nas X Kicks Off 'Long Live Montero' World TourPhotos: Lil Nas X Kicks Off 'Long Live Montero' World Tour
September 8, 2022

Check out photos from the opening night of Lil Nas X's 'Long Live Montero' world tour. The performance featured hits from his latest album including “Industry Baby”, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “That’s What I Want” along with fan favourites such as “Scoop” and “Dead Right Now”. Plus, see remaining tour dates.
Tritonal Release New Album 'Coalesce'Tritonal Release New Album 'Coalesce'
September 8, 2022

Iconic electronic duo Tritonal has released their highly anticipated fifth-studio album Coalesce via Enhanced Music. The 18-track LP came to life as the duo began to reflect on their experiences together while coming to terms with their connection to creating music, their purpose as artists, and coming home to their real roots and sound.
OAKMAN Announces New EP 'SCP'OAKMAN Announces New EP 'SCP'
September 8, 2022

SCP, an acronym for “sugar-coated pill,” is the band’s third EP which follows up their sophomore EP, Plastic World, released back in 2018. The EP shines a light on the trio’s growth through the addition of 80’s style synths, punchy drums and a groovy bass, all the while keeping their core pop-punk energetic guitars. Pre-save the EP now!
Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Tom Hanks & More Hit the PINOCCHIO Red CarpetPhotos: Cynthia Erivo, Tom Hanks & More Hit the PINOCCHIO Red Carpet
September 8, 2022

Among those in attendance at the event, sponsored in part by Verizon, were stars Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Cynthia Erivo and Luke Evans, along with Director/Writer/Producer Robert Zemeckis, Composers Alan Silvestri (Score and Original Songs) and Glen Ballard (Original Songs), and more. Check out photos from the red carpet now!
The Garden Release New Album 'Horseshit on Route 66'The Garden Release New Album 'Horseshit on Route 66'
September 8, 2022

Southern California band The Garden have released their new album, Horseshit on Route 66. The 11-tracks that make up their latest are some of twin brothers Wyatt & Fletcher Shears most fiery endeavors to date. Listen to the new album and watch a new music video now! Plus, check out upcoming tour dates.