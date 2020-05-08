Porter Robinson Presents SECRET SKY FESTIVAL Tomorrow

The set times for Porter Robinson's Secret Sky festival, taking place tomorrow Saturday, May 9 have now been revealed. Presented by Goldenvoice, Brownies & Lemonade, and Slush Management present and with a lineup curated by Porter himself, the festival is a direct reflection of Robinson's taste featuring some of his most beloved artists: G Jones, Jai Wolf, Kizuna Ai, Madeon, Porter Robinson, San Holo, A. G. Cook, Anamanaguchi, Doss, Dv-i, Grrl, Knower, Kz (Livetune), Lil Texas, Nanobii, Shadient, Wavedash, and Hakushi Hasegawa.

Fans will be treated to an array of music spanning over 14+ hours on this all-day livestream event broadcasted via Porter's custom-designed digital auditorium, YouTube, Twitch, and Playstation via the Littlstar App. The auditorium will open 30 minutes prior to the festival at 11am PDT on May 9 at secretskyfest.com.

SECRET SKY LINE UP AND SET TIMES (ALL TIMES PDT)

11:00am DJ POTARO (PORTER ROBINSON 2010-STYLE ELECTRO HOUSE SET)

11:31am KNOWER

11:56am - DV-I

12:28pm - SAN HOLO

1:15pm - GRRL

2:17pm - SHADIENT

3:18pm - KZ (LIVETUNE)

3:47pm - DOSS

4:18pm - HAKUSHI HASEGAWA

5:00pm - JAI WOLF

5:43pm - NANOBII

6:14pm - ANAMANAGUCHI

6:58pm - KIZUNA AI

7:33pm - MADEON

8:35pm - PORTER ROBINSON

9:51pm - WAVEDASH

10:50pm - G JONES

11:19pm - A.G. COOK

11:48pm - LIL TEXAS

Built with Dreamwave technology and designed by Active Theory, the digital auditorium will present a totally unique experience where fans can move amongst each other throughout a virtual concert venue in real time using their web browser. They will be able to see the festival stream, custom visuals from each performing artist, set times, and more.

During Secret Sky, Postmates, the leader in delivering nearly anything on-demand, is hosting a virtual festival booth featuring Free Delivery on all orders using the code SECRETSKY so that virtual festival goers can complement the music with food and drinks from their favorite local restaurant. Offer is valid from Saturday, May 9th at 10am to Sunday, May 10th at 6am with a basket size of $10 or more. Additionally, for every order placed with the SECRETSKY code on May 9th into May 10th, Postmates will donate $1 to MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. To order visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android.

Last year in conjunction with Coachella producers Goldenvoice, Porter Robinson launched the hugely successful Second Sky Festival. The two-day June event took place in Oakland, CA and drew a sold-out crowd of 30,000 fans. The audience was treated to sets by Madeon, Skrillex, Cashmere Cat, and G Jones among others. The event garnered much praise:

During the past several weeks, the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund raised more than $13 million dollars to support thousands of music industry professionals affected by the pandemic. It is the largest amount of money raised, with the most recipients helped, for any single event in the foundation's history. The fund supports a wide spectrum of individuals across the music industry impacted by the pandemic including the many thousands of touring crew members who make their livelihood on the road. Secret Sky has partnered with Postmates, Pioneer DJ, and Sapporo to help contribute to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Porter Robinson recently revealed two tracks off his forthcoming album Nurture: "Something Comforting" and "Get Your Wish", which Pitchfork described as "a joyful return ... one that expands the scope of his music while bringing him back down to earth." Following its release, #PorterRobinson and #GetYourWish trended at #6 and #11 on Twitter respectively and amassed 15 Million+ Global Streams. Robinson's debut studio album Worlds ranked as one of Billboard's best dance albums of the decade, his track "Shelter" with Madeon was RIAA Certified Gold, and he's amassed over 1.3 billion global streams. More recently, Porter Robinson received his first Grammy nomination for his side project "VIRTUAL SELF".

