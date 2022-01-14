Portair Shares New 'The Light That Breaks' EP

Today, alternative singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, graphic designer/artist, and producer Portair shares his new EP, The Light That Breaks. A renewed search for meaning drove much of his first EP, The Light That Gives, released last summer.

With The Ice that Breaks, he's moved on from a breakup with organized religion to making up for lost time. "I wanted them to feel somewhat connected-not two separate bodies of work," says the singer/songwriter/producer. "'The Light That Gives' is the sun that grows a plant from a seed. 'The Ice That Breaks' is where all of a sudden you reach a certain age and wonder, how do I live my best life with what I've got?"

Portair adds, "I got into meditation pretty heavy this last year. My mind was so crazy all of the time. It's not about quieting the mind but about being with it and observing it. It really brought me a lot of peace."

The release focus track, "All the Things We've Never Done," represents that progress. He adds, "For a while I had a very nihilistic approach: We're just here by some weird accident. If you truly break it down, what do we do every day? We eat to survive, otherwise we die. And then the rest is entertainment. That got me thinking, 'Why are we here?' That may seem like a bummer, but it's not. If we're truly here by accident, we're lucky to be alive."

As a songwriter and a producer, his songs and scores have appeared on networks such as Netflix, NBC, MTV, and CBS, but those were merely experimentations. He elaborates, "When I moved to LA, I wanted to start something organic. This project is all my passions I can express in one cohesive art form." After a tour at the end of 2021 Liz Longley, Portair is excited to get back on the road. Stay tuned for more to come from Portair soon.

