Pop Star Luke Harrison Tops iTunes Charts In Three Countries With New Single 'Make Me Better'

18-year-old Australian singer/songwriter/performer/actor Luke Harrison has recently released his new single “Make Me Better.” Luke has an impressive list of accomplishments in the music and entertainment industry in Australia, and is now bringing his talent and experience to America.

On October 6th, 2023 Luke released his hit single “Make Me Better” reaching No. 5 on the UK, USA & Canada iTunes Pop Charts.

He is currently working on three new singles showcasing his vocal prowess and versatility. With his skills as a multi-instrumentalist, playing piano and drums and percussion Luke brings a unique, experienced, and well-rounded approach to his music.

In March, Luke showcased his talent performing at Unity Day LA in Los Angeles, and from 2020 to 2022 Luke was the lead vocalist in Creative Generation Spectacular at The Brisbane Entertainment Centre which was broadcast throughout Australia on Network Ten.

Luke has starred as the lead role in various professional musical theatre productions including The Sound of Music, Mary Poppins, Oliver, Strictly Ballroom and We Will Rock You.

Luke has performed The Australian National Anthem at many significant events and stadiums. In 2021 at the Queensland Governor's Swearing In Ceremony at Parliament House, in 2019 and 2022 opening The Royal Brisbane Show and in 2019 opening The World Swimming Trials. These events were televised on Channel 7 allowing Luke to reach global audiences with his remarkable voice and talent.

Luke performed at the Closing Ceremony of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, an event that was televised worldwide. He was also chosen to record The Queen's Baton Relay Song for the Opening Ceremony and served as a judge on the Junior Eurovision Song Contest, providing guidance to young aspiring artists.

In 2023 Luke was accepted into the University of Southern California, Berklee School of Music, and New York University. However, he has decided to continue pursuing his professional music and acting career.

Luke's ultimate goal is to unite people worldwide with the gift of his music, acting and performing. His talent, passion and drive make him an artist to watch as he continues to make an impact in the industry.

Follow Luke Harrison on Instagram – @lukeharrisonofficial to stay up to date.

Watch the “Make Me Better” music video by Luke Harrison here: