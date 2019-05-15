Pop Singer-Songwriter Todd Carey To Release Highly Anticipated New Single REAL LOVE

Billboard Chart Topping and iTunes Top 20 singer-songwriter Todd Carey has announced a new single "Real Love" will be available on all streaming platforms May 31st. In a groundbreaking move, Carey let his fans choose this first offering in online private listening sessions. Carey will debut a new song every six weeks, the campaign will feature 10 songs, and will culminate with a full length album release in the fall of 2019 / winter of 2020. The album was mixed by Joe Zook (One Republic, Katy Perry).

The new single is a follow up to his 2016 smash hit "Nintendo" which hit #1 on the Billboard Twitter charts, racked up 3.1 million Spotify streams and 1.1 million YouTube views.

With "Real Love," Carey expands his sound and offers a more honest lyrical take. Todd has 2 million combined, engaged social media followers and just welcomed his first baby. Now that's real love.

The song is available to pre-save on Spotify & Apple Music, and available for pre-order on iTunes here!

The Illinois native recently finished his innovative "Sail Into Summer tour" where he played 45 house parties in the US & the UK. The tour challenged traditional ideas of artist / fan interaction by literally bringing the concert experience into fan's homes. Carey and his team documented the experience in a series of well-received YouTube & Instagram Blogs.

Todd will be joining the band Train on their "Sail Across the Sun Cruise" in support of the album in 2020. Get more info here!

Carey tours nationally and has shared the stage with Fall Out Boy, The 1975, John Mayer and Andy Grammer. His music has been featured in various MTV shows, several Lifetime movies and the feature film "Palo Alto". In 2015, Carey co-wrote the Megan Trainorsong "3am" from her debut "Title" album.





