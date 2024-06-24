Pop Rock Singer Abby K Drops New Single 'My Own Little Hell'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pop rock powerhouse Abby K has released her new single, "My Own Little Hell." With her fierce bass guitar skills and magnetic stage presence, Abby K is rapidly becoming a name to remember in the music world.

With poignant lyrics like, "When a guy just like you walks into a room / I flinch when he moves and it's all cause of you / I'm dying inside, think you ruined my life / So maybe next time you should treat a girl right," Abby K captures the raw emotion of heartbreak and the strength to overcome it.

"My Own Little Hell is more than just a song-it's an anthem of resilience and self-discovery," Abby K reveals. "I wrote the song in one of the darkest time of my life. Transforming my pain into a beautiful piece of art was incredibly inspiring. I hope this song resonates with others and helps them find light and healing in their own struggles."

About Abby K:

Rocketing to fame in just a few short years, Abby K has already rocked stages in over 30 US states and released 15 original songs that have resonated with fans worldwide. Since kicking off her professional career in 2018, she's toured with guitar legend Nita Strauss(Alice Cooper, Demi Lovato) and opened for iconic artists such as Dorothy, The Iron Maidens, Danny Worsnop (Asking Alexandria), Hinder, and Soulfly. Her impressive achievements include over 400,000 Spotify streams and more than 250,000 YouTube views. Recently, she has also conquered TikTok, racking up hundreds of thousands of views weekly.

When she's not lighting up stages across the country, Abby K calls Broadway in Nashville, TN home, performing live four to five nights a week and crafting hits for other artists. Beyond her music career, Abby is a trailblazer for female empowerment. She founded Girls Rock Nashville, a clothing brand created by strong women, for strong women, and she hosts biannual charity concerts at The Basement, offering a stage for female artists to shine with their original music.

A truly independent artist, Abby K manages every aspect of her career, from bookings to recording. Her exceptional talent and relentless drive have secured partnerships with top-tier brands like Laney Amplification, Spectraflex Cables, Bartolini Pickups, OnSong, Vocal Mist, WB Gear, and The Orchard.

For more information, visit www.abbykrocks.com and follow Abby K on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter/X, TikTok and Spotify.

