Poolside Announce Refreshing 'High Season' LP

Poolside has announced the arrival of HIGH SEASON, a celebratory new companion volume to their acclaimed 2020 third album, LOW SEASON. The album - which collects new tracks alongside a number of previously released collaborations and remixes - will be available at all DSPs and streaming services on Friday, May 28.

HIGH SEASON is heralded by today's premiere of an exclusive new remix of LOW SEASON's "Losing Control" by German house music producer Satin Jackets. "Losing Control (Satin Jackets Remix)" is streaming now at all digital platforms HERE; an official animated visualizer premieres today via YouTube HERE.

"I've been a fan of Satin Jackets' slick, evocative nu-disco for some time now and am happy to have him remix 'Losing Control'. This track is one of the toughest songs in the Poolside catalog to remix, and it speaks to his skill as a producer that he was able to keep the essence of the track alive while reformulating it as something that works well in a DJ setting," says Poolside visionary producer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Jeffrey Paradise.

"I've known and loved Poolside from the very beginning," says Satin Jackets (a.k.a. Tim Bernhardt). "Being asked to remix a track for him was like a dream that I had for a long time come true. I poured my heart and soul into reinterpreting 'Losing Control' and I hope it shows my appreciation."

HIGH SEASON arrives just as the world begins to slowly make its way out of the global pandemic, kicking off what is sure to be an extraordinary summer with an upbeat, dancefloor-friendly reimagining of last year's more subdued and introspective LOW SEASON. LOW SEASON, released mere weeks before lockdown, proved a critically acclaimed breakthrough for Poolside, with mxdwn hailing it as "pure bliss from start to finish."

The new album - which comes adorned with a cover photo of a joyously crowded beach shot by award-winning Australian photographer Ben Thomas, expertly complementing the sparse seaside captured on the cover of LOW SEASON - sees high energy collaborations with such like-minded luminaries from around the globe as L'Impératrice, DRAMA, Miami Horror & Lazywax, Buscabulla, NEIL FRANCES, Panama and more in the form of a new original collaboration 'High Season (with Buscabulla)' alongside previously released tracks as "Getting There From Here (with Todd Edwards) (Miami Horror & Lazywax Remix)," "Kinda Lovely (Bleu Toucan Remix)," "Sunrise Strategies (Moullinex Remix)," and "Around The Sun (Summer Dance Mix)," as well as two distinctive versions of "I Feel High" featuring DRAMA and L'Impératrice, respectively; the latter track was recently joined by an official music video., streaming now at YouTube HERE.

"Early on in the pandemic I turned to music as a way to cope with the depression that we were all feeling. While I didn't exactly have a plan, I now look back on the body of work that Poolside has created in the last fourteen months and see it as a testament to music's power to rescue us from despair and quite literally change lives. High Season is a document of that time, a collection of collaborations, remixes and more that highlights the bright side of the Daytime Disco sound and celebrates the larger community of artists that Poolside is a part of," says Paradise.

