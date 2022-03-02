Pond Drops New Single 'Lights of Leeming'

Pond has unveiled their new single and visualiser for "Lights of Leeming." The avant-garde track will appear alongside three new tracks on the deluxe edition their ARIA #6 album 9, available on May 20 via Spinning Top Records.

"Lights of Leeming" erupts with a racing tempo, electro synths and air-punching enthusiasm.

""Lights of Leeming" is a true story about the crushing boredom of suburbia and the wild and destructive things people do to break the monotony, to see that there's at least something you can do to affect your surroundings - to be seen and validated as a real, existent part of the world - even if it's just breaking something or getting in trouble. It's pretty dumb fun, but dumb fun is important, right?' says Nicholas Allbrook of the track.

The accompanying visualiser was captured in Fremantle, which the band describes as, "GoPro strapped to head, ran into pink goo, summoned from an old video synth."

The metallic silver 180g double LP deluxe edition of 9 features etching and a holographic gatefold sleeve, a 12 page booklet and four brand new tracks and is available for pre-order now. Featuring the aforementioned "Lights of Leeming" and the unhinged "My Funny Serpentine," Pond switches gears on "The TAB Took My Baby From Me," a ballad only Nick Allbrook could pen.

The album wraps with the exuberant and dance floor ready "Hang A Cross On Me." Nick has this to say of the track, ""Hang A Cross On Me" was made infinitely cooler by the return of Cowboy John - musician, poet, fashion icon, Poon's Head Studio regular, legend. We got Cowboy to feature on Hobo Rocket back in the day. In both songs he insisted on improvising his own lyrics and on only doing one take, and both, of course, were perfect. He meditates on love, life, the universe and everything with his signature fantastical surrealism and cosmic wonder. It's always a pleasure working with him. He is incredibly rare and brilliant and we love him."

Released in October 2021 and produced by Pond and mixed by Jay Watson and James Ireland, on 9, Pond's explorations are funneled into electrifying bursts of pure psych-pop joy. No tune even veers past the five minute mark. Above all though, what you get from the album is a sense of creative abandon and just plain fun. The album features the vacillating psych-rock jam "Human Touch," the blissed out "Toast," the elastic hipped robo-funk single "America's Cup" and the high energy, no-wave lead track "Pink Lunettes," On 9, Pond recaptures an anarchic sense of uncertainty and fly closer than ever before to the creative supernova that has blazed across so much of the band's music.

Watch the visualizer for the new track here: