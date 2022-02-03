Polyphonic Studios Launches New Label

Polyphonic Studios has announced the launch of Polyphonic Studios Records (PSR), an imprint and home-base for 'Thump & Soul', a genre-bending sound cultivated by the songwriters, producers, and artists affiliated with the studio; and being presented to receptive audiences throughout the Southern New England region. In cooperation with Song Keepers, LTD, PSR artists have a residency at George's where they perform and their music is featured every Thursday night.

Since opening their doors in September of 2020, after the COVID shutdown in Massachusetts had relaxed, Polyphonic Studios has been a beehive of activity; with clients ranging from local podcasts, singer/songwriters, and bands of almost every conceivable genre, to projects for SONY/BMG, NPR, and Harper Collins. Chief Engineer, Chuck V., attributes part of their success to their in-house work flow. "As a new studio, Mwalim recognized that we would need examples of our work to attract new customers."

Mwalim, a veteran producer and recording artist of jazz, soul and house music, as well as the band director for The GroovaLottos, recognized that between he, Chuck V., and GroovaLottos drummer, The ZYG 808, they could produce in-house recordings in virtually every genre: R&B, Folk, Rock, Jazz, Country, World Music, Audio Books, and so forth. As a result, The ZYG 808 and Mwalim got to flex their solo visions as well as craft new material for The GroovaLottos. In addition, they added projects by soul-rock artist -and GroovaLottos vocalist- Shadowmaster, and Afrobeats artist, Foreal to the workbench.

The first release slated for the new imprint will be "Mama's Hamper" a re-mix tape by The GroovaLottos featuring updated re-workings of songs from their multi-Grammy nominated debut album, "Ask Yo' Mama".

For more information, visit: http://polyphonicstudios.com/psr