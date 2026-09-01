Pistol Whip The Devil Share New Single HILLBILLY WHITE WINE

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Vancouver country rockers Pistol Whip The Devil raise a glass to good friends, familiar places, and leaving life's frustrations behind on their new single, 'Hillbilly White Wine,' available now on all digital streaming platforms.

Written by lead vocalist Shane Jolie and produced by Winston Hauschild at The Treehouse Studio on Bowen Island, 'Hillbilly White Wine' is an upbeat, straight-ahead country rocker with loud guitars, infectious energy, and a message for anyone ready to escape the daily grind.

''Hillbilly White Wine' is about that moment when you can finally escape the noise of day-to-day life,' says Jolie. 'You let go of the frustration, head to your favourite spot with your favourite people and remember that, as long as you have friends and family around, and maybe a little moonshine, life ain't as hard as it seems.'

The single follows Pistol Whip The Devil's 2025 release 'The Devil In Me' and continues the band's signature blend of lived-in storytelling and unapologetic Redneck Rock.

Built for packed bar rooms and festival stages, Pistol Whip The Devil channel small-town stories, hard living, and a little bit of love into high-energy, crowd-driven performances. The Vancouver-based band has played all across Western Canada, earning repeat bookings at bars and festivals along the way.

Recipients of Creative BC Emerging Artist grants in 2024 and 2025, the band has shared stages with Dallas Smith, The Reklaws, Meghan Patrick, Finger Eleven, The Sheepdogs, Doc Walker, and JoJo Mason.

Pistol Whip The Devil began as a group of friends brought together during the COVID-19 pandemic by a shared desire to return to their roots and make some good music. Lead vocalist Shane Jolie and guitarist Geoff Way, formerly of metal band CRNKSHFT, began experimenting with a grunge-infused country sound before joining forces with bassist Ryan Trimble and drummer Dan Wood. Keyboardist James Robertson joined the lineup in 2025.

'Hillbilly White Wine' is available now on Spotify, Apple Music/iTunes, and other digital retailers and streaming services worldwide. For more information, visit pistolwhipthedevil.com.

Pistol Whip The Devil Is:

Shane Jolie: Lead Vocals, Guitar

Geoff Way: Lead Guitar

Ryan Trimble: Bass Guitar

Dan Wood: Drums, Vocals

James Robertson: Keyboard, Guitar, Vocals

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...