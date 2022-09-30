Pioneering YouTuber KSI Releases Surprise Single 'Summer Is Over'

3x BRIT nominated musician KSI drops surprise new single "Summer Is Over" via Atlantic Records, marking a significant chapter in KSI's burgeoning pop career. Tender lyrics paired with a calmer melodic version of KSI allow listeners to reminisce about those summer evenings as the leaves change and the nights draw in.

KSI made history this summer with a record-breaking double knockout win during one of the biggest boxing events of all time and claimed a Big Top 40 #1 single with "Not Over Yet," featuring Ivor Novello-nominated star Tom Grennan (amassing over 40 million streams and counting); the same track that featured a remix with king of drill Headie One and rapper Nines.

On the surprise release of the new single, KSI says: "I made Summer Is Over at a time when I felt completely lost. This song is very personal to me, and I think it says everything about how I was feeling during this chapter in my life. I hope you enjoy."

Slated for release in the coming days, the official video - directed by Troy Roscoe (Ed Sheeran, Burna Boy, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Polo G) - gives us a glimpse of the good life as we are invited to KSI's closing summer pool party with champagne aplenty before KSI is seen around a fire-pit with friends, signaling the end of summer.

"Summer Is Over" is produced by Dan Priddy (Ashnikko, Rag'n'Bone Man, P!nk) and written alongside James 'YAMI' Bell (Cat Burns, Tom Grennan, James Arthur), Nick Gale (Dua Lipa, Mimi Webb, Charli XCX), and Andrew Bullimore (Little Mix, Wilkinson, Jonas Blue).

KSI was recently announced as an ambassador for National Album Day, taking place on Saturday 15th October. National Album Day shines a light on the art form of the album, celebrating the creativity and artistry that goes into making an album, with this year's theme focusing on Debut Albums.

"With an album, it's essentially you are living in the mind of an artist. What they're thinking, what they're feeling and how it makes me feel listening to it. Do I relate? Do I agree or disagree, what emotions do I feel? Even the instrumental can make you feel a certain way. Albums at different stages in our lives can be so pivotal and help inspire different ways of thinking or feeling and why I feel it is so important in our lives. Listening to certain albums is like looking back at history of how I was feeling in the moment in time. And the nostalgia is truly amazing."

Listen to the new single here: