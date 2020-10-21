Pianist Sarah Cahill's Fall Virtual Concerts Include THE FUTURE IS FEMALE

Performances begin November 19.

Sarah Cahill, described as "a sterling pianist and an intrepid illuminator of the classical avant-garde" by The New York Times, announces performance highlights between November 15 and December 19, 2020, including concerts presented by the Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival in England, Old First Concerts, San Francisco Conservatory of Music, the Ross McKee Foundation, Amateur Music Network, and Community School of Music & Arts.

Cahill's recent and upcoming streaming speaking engagements have included a two-day discussion presented by the Boulanger Initiative, The Future is Female: In Conversation and Performance (watch online); a Piano Talk presented by the Ross McKee Foundation titled Challenging the Canon (watch online); a panel presented by American Composers Forum on Advocating for Gender Equity; and a webinar presented by the San Francisco Symphony, Five Composers You Should Know (Who Happen to be Women) (November 10). Her previous streamed performances this year have included the Bang on a Can Marathon in June, a concert presented by Harrison House in Joshua Tree as part of Cahill's residency there (watch online), as well as appearances streamed by Musaics of the Bay and Old First Concerts.

In addition, thus far in 2020 Sarah Cahill has commissioned five new works for solo piano by composers Frederic Rzewski, Robert Pollock, Mary Watkins, Regina Harris Baiocchi, and Michelle Li. With violinist Kate Stenberg, she has commissioned composers Pamela Z, Roscoe Mitchell, and Maija Hynninen; and with Regina Myers, she has commissioned Riley Nicholson's Up for two pianos.

Committed to continuing to reach audiences during these challenging times for live performance, all of Cahill's fall appearances will be online. Her next scheduled in-person performance is currently March 6, 2021 at the Barbican Centre in London, where she will present a marathon version of her program The Future is Female, an immersive listening experience featuring more than sixty compositions by women from around the globe.

Sarah Cahill's Upcoming Virtual Performances

Sunday, Nov. 15 at 2pm PT: Old First Concerts 50th Anniversary Gala

Information: www.oldfirstconcerts.org/performance/old-first-concerts-50th-anniversary-gala-sunday-november-15-at-2-pm

Sarah Cahill performs Sofia Gubaidulina's Chaconne for Old First Concerts' 50th Anniversary celebration.

Friday, Nov. 20 at 11:45am PT: Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival

Information: https://hcmf.co.uk/programme/sarah-cahill

Sarah Cahill performs The Future is Female presented by the Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival, including Deirdre Gribbin's Unseen, Annea Lockwood's Ear-Walking Woman, Theresa Wong's She Dances Naked Under Palm Trees, Maria de Alvear's Intenso, Aida Shirazi's Albumblatt, and Gabriela Ortiz's Preludio y Estudio No. 3.

Friday, Dec. 4 at 5pm PT: Piano Break presented by the Ross McKee Foundation

Information: www.rossmckeefoundation.org/event/sarah-cahill-2020-12-4

Sarah Cahill performs a recital featuring the world premiere of Regina Harris Baiocchi's Piano Poems, inspired by poetry by Gwendolyn Brooks and Richard Wright; along with George Lewis' Endless Shout, Mary Watkins' Summer Days, and Aida Shirazi's Albumblatt.

Saturday, Dec. 5 at 2pm PT: At Home with Sarah Cahill presented by Amateur Music Network

Information: https://amateurmusic.org/info/workshops

In a workshop entitled At Home with Sarah Cahill, Cahill will perform a short concert, and will talk about her life in new music, working with composers, commissioning and premiering and recording new compositions, and how her work in radio and music criticism have made her a better pianist.

Sunday, Dec. 13 at 2pm PT: San Francisco Conservatory of Music Concert

Information: https://sfcm.edu/performance-calendar/event/faculty-artist-series-sarah-cahill

Sarah Cahill performs from Sol Joseph Recital Hall, in a concert that features the world premiere of Up for two pianos by Riley Nicholson, performed with Regina Myers; George Lewis's Endless Shout; Aida Shirazi's Albumblatt; Reena Esmail's Rang de Basant; and Regina Harris Baiocchi's Piano Poems.

Saturday Dec. 19 at 7:30pm PT: The Future is Female Concert presented by Community School of Music & Arts

Information: http://arts4all.org/events/sarah-cahill-celebration-of-the-centennial-of-the-19th-amendment

To mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, Sarah Cahill presents her third concert at CSMA, featuring classical works from her latest project, The Future is Female, including music by Clara Schumann, Fanny Mendelssohn, Florence Price, Theresa Carreño, and more.

