PiPEllA Releases Dynamic New Single 'Castles'

“Castles” was written by PiPEllA and produced by Chris Doss.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & Mor Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: What to Watch
Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album Photo 2 Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album
Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Photo 3 Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer Photo 4 Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer

Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer

Rising cinematic rock artist PiPEllA has released her tragically beautiful new single "Castles."

A poignant tale of disillusionment and shattered happily ever afters, "Castles" conveys the nuanced heartbreak-to-anger trajectory that comes with realizing that the happy ending was nothing more than a hollow facade built on an illusory fantasy.

When discussing PiPEllA's inspiration for the song, she said, "I wrote this song for Cinderella from Into The Woods and Lagertha from Vikings and all of my favorite heroines who get the worse end of the deal but never really got to rage about it." "Castles'' is available now on all streaming platforms worldwide.

With ethereal vocals, a melancholic piano melody, and delicate lyrics, "Castles" speaks to listeners who want to be fully transported while listening to music. PiPEllA's minimalist production style provides ample room for the listener to immerse themselves in the scene that she has evoked with her music.

The track is emotionally charged yet laced with a subtlety that perfectly reinforces the emotional resignation that PiPEllA conveys in her lyrics. When explaining her distinctive vision for the heroine in her story, PiPEllA said, "Her trust and the illusions she's built up are broken slowly as the story progresses. That's why the song is not overwhelmingly passionate; I wanted it to break your heart in a way that's subtle."

The song gradually intensifies, culminating in a powerful apex that swells with violin strokes and a charged beat, marking the transition from calm heartbreak to fiery anger. The track's final lyrics, "Now there's nothing left of us / But food for the fire," leave the listener with a feeling of empowered fury. PiPEllA masterfully takes the listener through a musical journey that builds, keeping the listener on their toes.

"Castles" was written by PiPEllA and produced by Chris Doss.

Raised in Houston, Texas, PiPEllA's musical journey began at nine years old when she would write melodies for her brother's music, ultimately leading her to create music of her own. Fluent in three languages (English, Spanish, Korean) and a recipient of a master's degree in Global Entertainment from Berklee College of Music, PiPEllA's expansive experiences are a driving force for her music.

As a proud member of the Asexual Community, PiPEllA's connection with the LGBTQIA+ community and her firsthand experiences with mental health have greatly shaped the content of her music. Moreover, she founded the showcase, "All Kinds of Ace'' in Nashville for Asexual/Aromantic/Agender creators to connect and express themselves.

Drawing upon her passion for fantasy soundtracks, cinematic pop, and arena rock, PiPEllA has crafted a distinctive sound that seamlessly blends the influences of musically celebrated artists such as Morgan Clae, One OK Rock, and Hans Zimmer.

Her distinctive sound fuses these diverse elements, resulting in a truly unique and unforgettable experience that showcases her uncanny fantastical creativity. Following her first released single on the project "Afterglow" and follow-up, "Robot Overlord," PiPEllA is immersed in creating her debut major project, PiPEllA: The Worlds Traveler.

Stream and download "Castles" on all digital platforms worldwide. Listen here:



RELATED STORIES - Music

Talking Kind Sign To Lauren Records & Share Debut Single Damn Shame Photo
Talking Kind Sign To Lauren Records & Share Debut Single 'Damn Shame'

Talking Kind, the solo project of Philadelphia DIY veteran Pat Graham, share their debut single to accompany the news that they’ve signed to Lauren Records. “Damn Shame,” with its lo-fi construction and winsome melody, plays out as though Billie Joe Armstrong demoed a Tom Petty cover.

Fleet Foxes Announce Streaming Event of Set from The Spring Recital Photo
Fleet Foxes Announce Streaming Event of Set from 'The Spring Recital'

Fleet Foxes have announced a global streaming event of their March 2023 set at “The Spring Recital” which took place at Los Angeles’ Belasco Theatre. Fleet Foxes will set off on a North American tour next month, kicking off in Cleveland with stops at Bonnaroo Festival, Halifax Jazz Festival and 3 co-headline dates with My Morning Jacket in August.

Anne-Marie Teams Up With Shania Twain for Unhealthy Photo
Anne-Marie Teams Up With Shania Twain for 'Unhealthy'

Anne-Marie featuring Shania Twain’s ‘UNHEALTHY’, produced by Conor and Riley McDonough (Jonas Brothers, Joji, John Legend), is the perfect pop/country tonic. Anne-Marie had always wanted to write a country-influenced song and decided that her upcoming third album would be the perfect home for just that.

Israeli Bass Producer Whales Shares 6-Track EP Photo
Israeli Bass Producer Whales Shares 6-Track EP

Whales released his highly-anticipated 'Fuckin' EP, a 6-track masterpiece that marks a new chapter in his musical journey. Showcasing his growth as an artist, with each track displaying a unique perspective and a fresh take on bass music, the 6-Track'  'Fuckin' EP is out now and available to stream across all platforms via Disciple Round Table.


From This Author - Michael Major

Israeli Bass Producer Whales Shares 6-Track EPIsraeli Bass Producer Whales Shares 6-Track EP
FULL CIRCLE Max Original Limited Series Debuts in JulyFULL CIRCLE Max Original Limited Series Debuts in July
Dean Ford to Release 'Dream Fever' EP in JuneDean Ford to Release 'Dream Fever' EP in June
Wolfie's Just Fine (Musician/Comedian Jon Lajoie) Shares New Single 'Hulk Hogan Slammed Andre The Giant'Wolfie's Just Fine (Musician/Comedian Jon Lajoie) Shares New Single 'Hulk Hogan Slammed Andre The Giant'

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community Video
Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
& JULIET
PARADE