Wendy Bevan Shares New Single "Fragile Times" From ALONE WITH THE UNKNOWN

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Wendy Bevan has released 'Fragile Times,' the second single and accompanying video from her forthcoming album ALONE WITH THE UNKNOWN, due out September 18th. The track, produced by Nick Rhodes of DURAN DURAN, follows the album's lead single 'Innocence.' The UK-based gothic synth-pop artist pairs nostalgic synthesizers and layered electronic production with vocals across the new song, which centers on connections formed during periods of vulnerability and uncertainty.

Produced by Nick Rhodes of Duran Duran, 'Fragile Times' blends nostalgic synthesizers, Bevan's hypnotic, evocative vocals, and polished electronic production into a lush, sweeping soundscape that further defines her distinctive fusion of gothic pop and darkwave.

Built around a rich emotional core, 'Fragile Times' explores the profound connections forged during moments of vulnerability and uncertainty. While 'Innocence' examined themes of mystery, desire, and identity, the new single reflects on the enduring strength of relationships formed in times of hardship. Bevan's soaring vocals glide effortlessly across expansive instrumentation, creating an atmosphere that is both intimate and cinematic.

'Hope is a human space that lingers between the words we don't say. Fragile Times is a gentle reminder that hope, no matter how fragile, is a hard thing to kill,' Bevan shares. 'Sometimes we can't see beyond the veil so we find ourselves suspended between an echo of ancient worlds and the possibility of a future place, where we are both the roots and the new fallen seeds. Fragile Times carries the lightness and beauty of being alive, as it does question the weight of our time on this earth.

A lifelong admirer of film noir, classic European cinema, and theatrical elegance, Bevan channels these influences throughout both her music and visual storytelling. The accompanying video draws inspiration from the work of avant-garde filmmaker Maya Deren and the iconic 1990 work of fashion photographer Herb Ritts. Bevan specifically cites Ritts' California desert shoot featuring the Versace Veiled Dress, in which the model's silhouette becomes almost sculptural against the desert wind. With a deep appreciation for the fine arts, Bevan seamlessly weaves music, fashion, and cinema into an artistic vision that captures a timeless sense of beauty.

Alone With The Unknown explores themes of connection, commitment, love, and the unknown spaces between certainty and desire. The album also expands upon Bevan's acclaimed creative partnership with Rhodes following their collaboration on Astronomia, further showcasing her gift for crafting expansive, emotionally resonant cinematic soundscapes.

Both powerful and hypnotic, 'Fragile Times' deepens the immersive world of Alone With The Unknown. Bevan asks life's biggest questions throughout the project, while offering listeners a sense of solace and hope.

'We must accept that answers are never in tomorrows; exploring optimism, human resilience, resistance, compassion and empathy; Fragile Times questions all that we share, all that we imagine to be certain and all that comes with being human.'

'Fragile Times' by Wendy Bevan is out August 7. Alone With The Unknown arrives September 18, 2026.

Alone With The Unknown - Track Listing

1. Sirens

2. Fragile Times

3. Innocence

4. What Do We Believe In

5. Alone With The Unknown

6. Violet

7. Waiting For You

8. Glitter & Grime

9. Sleepwalkers

10. Love Is Outside Of Time

11. Poetry of Falling Apart

12. Slow Moon

13. Crazy Kinda Feeling

About Wendy Bevan

Wendy Bevan is a British-born, Los Angeles-based musician, vocalist, electric violinist, composer, photographer, and filmmaker whose work inhabits a darkly ethereal space between electronic, post-punk, contemporary classical, and cinematic sound and visual worlds. Known for her atmospheric intensity in performance and her distinctive voice, Bevan creates emotionally resonant music that explores dream-states, temporality, myth, longing, and the tension between light and darkness.

Originally from London and now based in Los Angeles, Bevan was raised in a theatrical family; her father was an iconic actor within cult science-fiction and horror cinema, fostering her early fascination with the fantastical, the surreal, and the otherworldly. She began playing the violin at the age of seven, drawn to its voice-like resonance and emotional fluidity, an instrument that remains central to her compositional language today. Alongside violin, she undertook classical singing training from an early age and earned a full musical scholarship while at school, laying the foundations for her distinctive four-octave vocal range and expressive performance style.

In her early career, Bevan trained as a jazz vocalist in London, studying improvisation, phrasing, and vocal technique with esteemed teachers Anita Wardell and the late Tina May, while performing extensively across the city's jazz and underground cabaret circuit. She appeared at venues including The National Theatre, The Vortex, Servants Jazz Quarters and The BlackGardenia, performing alongside contemporaries such as Paloma Faith, Bishi and Viktoria Modesta. During this period, she also hosted her own monthly jazz night in Soho, curating performances by acclaimed artists including Polar Bear, Seb Rochford, and Ivo Neame. Early collaborations with musicians such as Matthew Halsall of Gondwana Records further shaped her evolving sense of atmosphere, restraint, and cinematic musical space.

In 2008, Bevan began working within surrealist and immersive theatre productions, further expanding her performative and narrative approach to music. She appeared as both singer and narrator in Frank Wedekind's Lulu at the Hackney Empire, a formative experience that deepened her interest in psychologically charged storytelling, theatricality, and character-based performance. During this period, she met performer, composer, and actor Seiriol Davies, who would later become her creative collaborator and co-founder of Temper Temper.

The pair subsequently worked together with pioneering immersive theatre company Punchdrunk on The Black Diamond, where Bevan performed as a mysterious 1960s-inspired femme fatale songstress, Lola Coeur, accompanied nightly by Davies as her pianist and onstage companion. The production became an important creative incubator for the pair, with Bevan and Davies beginning to compose original material inspired by the noir characters, dreamlike atmospheres, and emotionally heightened worlds they inhabited onstage. Inspired by the worlds of David Lynch, Fellini, and extreme female characters such as Sunset Boulevard's Norma Desmond, these early compositions would go on to form the foundation of Temper Temper's distinctive performative narrative — a theatrical musical universe built around Bevan's magnetic ability to embody seductive, enigmatic, and psychologically layered femme fatale personas. As Temper evolved, Bevan and Davies continued their association with Punchdrunk, eventually working together in New York City on the internationally acclaimed production Sleep No More. Alongside their own developing musical project, the duo performed internationally across multiple venues and immersive theatre environments, experiences that profoundly informed Temper Temper's cinematic live aesthetic, blending music, theatre, cabaret, and surreal storytelling into a singular immersive performance language.

A chance introduction through mutual musician friends led Bevan to connect with Felix Howard, then Head of A&R at EMI, in 2009. She subsequently recorded material for her Starless Night project with producer Paul Simm and collaborator David McCalmont, developing her studio practice and broadening her artistic vision. Following this period, she performed across numerous projects as both vocalist and violinist before formally launching Temper Temper. Between 2010 and 2014, the band gained acclaim for immersive, emotionally charged live performances at major UK and international festivals and venues, including the ICA London, Secret Garden Party, Wilderness Festival, and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, marking the emergence of Bevan's fully realized alternative musical universe.

Temper Temper's theatrical performances fused cabaret, noir-inspired storytelling, experimental pop, and immersive visual worlds, with Bevan at the center as both vocalist and conceptual force. Her dynamic lyrics, cinematic compositions, and commanding stage presence established her as a singular performer capable of moving fluidly between music, theatre, and live art.

It was in 2014 that Bevan signed to the French label Kwaidan Records, home to the band Nouvelle Vague, and in 2016 released her debut album Rose and Thorn, produced by Marc Collin. The record fused dark electronic textures, minimalist post-punk basslines, cinematic string arrangements, and ethereal songwriting, featuring collaborations with the Balanescu Quartet. Its standout single 'Love From the Moon' reached Number One on the European Alternative Charts in 2016 and drew widespread critical acclaim, with Bevan frequently compared to artists such as Siouxsie Sioux and Kate Bush for her dramatic vocal delivery and gothic elegance.

Her 2018 EP Falling gained international attention after being featured by XLR8R Magazine in the United States, achieving number one downloads at the end of the year and further cementing her growing global audience.

In 2019, Bevan was invited to a party in Venice. During this period, she was looking for a new producer for her next solo album. After an introduction to Nick Rhodes of Duran Duran at that party, they began collaborating in late 2019. Shortly after, in 2020, they found themselves separated by the oceans during the global pandemic; the duo began collaborating on ASTRONOMIA, an ambitious four-part contemporary classical and cinematic soundtrack project comprising 52 tracks, released throughout the solstices and equinoxes of 2021. Combining analog synthesizers, electric violin, orchestral arrangements, and atmospheric vocal textures, the project explored themes inspired by Greek mythology, astronomy, and the cosmos. ASTRONOMIA received international acclaim from publications including Vogue, Variety, Forbes, and Paste Magazine, establishing Bevan as a significant voice in contemporary cinematic and experimental music.

In 2022, she contributed to The Birdsong Project, curated by New York music supervisor Randall Poster, appearing alongside artists including Nick Cave, Laurie Anderson, Karen O, and John Cale. Her continued multidisciplinary practice expanded further in 2024 with the launch of CHROMESTHESIA, a music-led immersive visual project developed through her W1 Curates/Bazaar Italia platform. Centered around electronic violin compositions, CHROMESTHESIA merges live music, film, and interactive color-responsive visuals to create multi-sensory performance environments exploring synaesthesia, abstraction, and emotional perception.

That same year, Bevan performed at Los Angeles' Cruel World Festival alongside iconic acts, including Blondie and The Jesus and Mary Chain, before returning to the UK for performances at Latitude Festival, reinforcing her reputation as a captivating and transformative live performer on international stages.

In 2025, Bevan signed a publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music, marking a significant new chapter in her career as both songwriter and composer. Her forthcoming album, Alone With The Unknown, will also be distributed globally by The Orchard, further expanding the international reach of her work.

'Innocence,' the first single from Alone With The Unknown, explores themes of love, desire, vulnerability, and emotional surrender through ethereal textures, cinematic atmosphere, and poetic lyricism.

Built around rich sonic textures and shadowy orchestration, 'Innocence' carries a distinct film noir sensibility beneath its luminous beauty. The song reflects Bevan's ongoing fascination with tragic beauty, longing, and the tension between danger and intimacy. Drawn 'towards the brightest star,' the track inhabits a nocturnal emotional landscape where vulnerability and mystery intertwine, asking: 'Will we find out who we are? Through the innocence of love?'

A lifelong love of classic European cinema and 1940s and 1950s Hollywood noir deeply informs both the emotional intensity and visual aesthetic surrounding the release. The accompanying music video references the psychological romance and cinematic language of Alfred Hitchcock's Vertigo, unfolding across a mysterious Sicilian island steeped in shadow, seduction, nostalgia, and timeless Mediterranean glamour, echoing the spirit of La Dolce Vita. Femme fatale, mystique, beauty, danger, and longing sit at the heart of the project.

Produced by Nick Rhodes, Alone With The Unknown continues Bevan's exploration of atmospheric songwriting, cinematic composition, myth, memory, cosmic longing, and unseen emotional forces shaping human experience. Building upon the expansive sonic world first explored in ASTRONOMIA, the album further develops her ability to create immersive and emotionally charged soundscapes that blur the boundaries between music, film, and dream.

'Fragile Times' arrives ahead of the release of ALONE WITH THE UNKNOWN, with Bevan describing the song as reflecting on hope that persists even in difficult moments.

Photo Credit: Balazs Weidner



Photo Credit: Balazs Weidner

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...