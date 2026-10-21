Photos: Waylon Hanel Releases 'George, Why'd You Make Me Cry' From PRICE OF SMOKES EP

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Traditional country singer-songwriter and independent recording artist Waylon Hanel embraces a familiar country music tradition with his new single, 'George, Why'd You Make Me Cry,' a tribute to country legend George Jones arriving everywhere digitally on October 23. The track serves as the second single from Hanel's forthcoming EP, Price Of Smokes, due November 27 via CDX Records. Hanel will celebrate the EP's release during his annual hometown release party on Wednesday, November 25, at 7 p.m. at Uptown North Main (975 N. Main St.) in Frankenmuth, Michigan. Presented by Frankenmuth Credit Union, the event will feature an evening celebrating Hanel's new music. Tickets are available here.

When heartbreak strikes, sometimes the only place left to turn is a barstool, a loud jukebox and the music of George Jones. Written by Hanel and Billy Gunther, 'George, Why'd You Make Me Cry' captures the restless frustration of a man trying to drink away a broken heart. Surrounded by the noise of a bar and memories of the woman who left him, the narrator finds himself drinking, fighting mad and wondering why the music of George Jones seems to hit harder than ever when love falls apart.

'Almost every time I hear a George Jones song, I always think to myself, 'damn George, why do you have to make me cry every time I hear your music?'' Hanel said. 'The way he carried his voice through the melody of his songs, always hit me right in my heart. Even though I'm not him, he still made me feel the pain that he was singing about. That's exactly why Billy Gunther and I wrote this song. We felt what ole' George was feeling, and I think my fans are gonna love this one!'

With its references to Jones and the emotional territory of his classic recordings, the song tips its hat to one of country music's most enduring voices while putting Hanel's own spin on the timeless honky-tonk heartbreak narrative. Its central question, 'George, why'd you make me cry?' becomes both a lament and a knowing nod to the way great country songs can make a bad night feel even worse.

The song's lyrical storytelling moves between loneliness, frustration and dark humor, from the abandoned barstool to the narrator's declaration that he thinks he has 'stopped loving her tonight.' It's a spirited take on a classic country setup: a man nursing his wounds, a bartender on standby and a George Jones song that seems to understand exactly what he's going through.

'George, Why'd You Make Me Cry' follows Hanel's September single, 'Blame It On The Rain,' which received an exclusive studio-video premiere from The Country Note, with the studio music video also receiving airplay on American Country Network.

The new single arrives as Hanel continues to build momentum following his 2026 Josie Music Awards win for Artist of the Year – Traditional/Classic Country. The 24-year-old self-taught singer-songwriter from Millington, Michigan, has built his career around traditional country storytelling, blending outlaw country influences with blues and Southern rock. His previous releases have produced songs that reached MusicRow's CountryBreakout Radio Chart, including 'New Old Outlaws (Rewind)' and 'Lighten That Load.'

'George, Why'd You Make Me Cry' is the second preview of Price Of Smokes, a six-track collection exploring heartbreak, regret, reflection and the everyday experiences that have long fueled country music's most memorable songs. Produced by Ken Royster (Luke Combs, Cowboy Troy) at Direct Image Studio in Nashville, the new single features an accomplished lineup of Nashville session musicians, including Tommy Harden (drums), Dave Francis (bass), John Willis (acoustic guitar), Adam Shoenfeld (electric guitar), Chris Nole (keyboards), Scotty Sanders (steel guitar), and Adam Cunningham (background vocals).

Price Of Smokes Track Listing & Songwriters

1. 'Blame It On The Rain' (Waylon Hanel, Billy Gunther)

2. 'George, Why'd You Make Me Cry' (Waylon Hanel, Billy Gunther)

3. 'Words' (Waylon Hanel, Bernie Nelson)

4. 'I Would've Fished More' (Waylon Hanel)

5. 'Price Of Smokes' (Bernie Nelson, Steve Stapler)

6. 'The Letter' (Wayne Carson Thompson)

Upcoming Shows

NOV 06 - Cast Iron Bar & Grill / Stuart, Neb.

NOV 25 - Uptown North EP Release Party / Frankenmuth, Mich.

DEC 11 - Thetford Township Senior Center / Clio, Mich.

DEC 18 - The Post / Cass City, Mich.

For Waylon's most updated show schedule visit waylonhanel.com/shows or follow on BandsInTown.

About Waylon Hanel

Waylon Hanel is a 24-year-old self-taught traditional country singer-songwriter from Millington, Michigan, known for his textured vocals, vivid storytelling, and straightforward delivery. Named after country legend Waylon Jennings, Hanel blends traditional and outlaw country with blues and Southern rock, creating a vintage-yet-contemporary sound that resonates with both longtime country fans and a new generation of listeners.

Since 2022, Hanel has steadily built a following through his recordings and energetic live performances, sharing stages with artists including Trace Adkins, Travis Tritt, Ashley McBryde, John Michael Montgomery, Chris Cagle, Walker Hayes, Josh Turner, Jo Dee Messina, Ward Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Lonestar, Matt Stell, Elvie Shane, Jerrod Niemann, Uncle Kracker, Creed Fisher, Ray Scott, Colt Ford, Tyler Farr and Chayce Beckham.

His releases New Old Outlaws (2023) and Don't Mess With My Country (2024) produced songs that reached MusicRow's CountryBreakout Radio Chart, including 'New Old Outlaws (Rewind)' and 'Lighten That Load.' In 2025, he released his critically acclaimed third studio album, When Waylon Came To Nashville, and was named Male Country Artist of the Year at the Josie Music Awards.

In 2026, Hanel won his second Josie Music Award as Artist of the Year, and he'll close out the year with the release of his new EP, Price Of Smokes, produced by acclaimed Nashville producer Ken Royster (Luke Combs, Cowboy Troy). The project further establishes Hanel as part of the next generation of traditional and outlaw country artists carrying the genre's classic sounds and storytelling traditions forward.

Photo Credit: McKenna Klein; JWA Media













Photo Credit: McKenna Klein; JWA Media

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