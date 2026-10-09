Photos: WEDDING SEASON: THE TOUR Sells Out Multiple Dates as Greylan James Launches Debut Headlining Run

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Greylan James' Wedding Season: The Tour completely sold out its Knoxville hometown and Cleveland date during pre-sale, prompting a second date to be added in Knoxville as multiple other shows near a sellout. The high-demand tour marks James' first-ever headlining run, hitting 12 cities across the country with special guest Carson Wallace. General onsale is available now, with few tickets remaining – tickets can be purchased at greylanjames.com.

'This week has been a whirlwind, and my hometown showing up by selling out the show within a day of pre-sale makes me feel so proud of where I come from,' said James. 'To see more shows sell out and others getting close lets me know I'm on the right path. This is just the start…can't wait to see you guys on the road!'

The tour will begin Nov. 6 in West Virginia, just one week before the release of James' highly anticipated debut album Greylan James, due Nov. 13 via Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment. Across 13 original tracks – all co-written and 11 produced or co-produced by James – and a special Dolly Parton cover, James opens the door to the experiences that shaped him while showcasing the emotional honesty and natural storytelling that have become staples in his growing catalog. The cover art features his own dog, Knox, for an extra personal touch.

Earlier this week, James released 'Water At A Wedding (her side)' with Gabriella Rose. Inspired by fans putting their own spins on the song by creating different perspectives of the track, James enlists Rose for the official 'her side.' 'Water At A Wedding' launched James to a new level in his artistry, currently inside the Top 20 at Country radio. Billboard claimed the track 'cement[ed] his gift for crafting songs that are both relatable and head-turning' while Country Central deemed it 'an exceptional display of narrative songwriting.'

In addition to his headlining tour, fans can catch James next summer on Kenny Chesney's 2027 Stadium Original Vibe Room Tour. The tour serves as a full-circle moment for James, who grew up in the same hometown as Chesney – and even got haircuts from Chesney's mom as a kid. Inspired by the country mainstay from an early age, James would go on to earn several songwriting cuts from Chesney, including Top 5 single 'Happy Does.'

James has racked up an impressive list of accolades for his impeccable songwriting, already landing ACM and BMI Award wins and a CMA Award nomination for co-writing Jordan Davis' No. 1 hit 'Next Thing You Know.' With two No. 1s and over 1B streams as a songwriter under his belt, the 'superstar just beginning to hit his stride' (SiriusXM) continues to land major writing credits. Last year alone, he earned cuts from some of country music's biggest stars including Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Cole Swindell, Blake Shelton and more, adding to his decorated catalog of tracks for Chesney, Chris Young, Bailey Zimmerman and others.

To keep up with James, visit GreylanJames.com.

Wedding Season: The Tour Dates

Nov. 6, 2026 in Huntington, W.Va. at Jerk's

Nov. 20, 2026 in Birmingham, Ala. at Workplay Soundstage

Nov. 21, 2026 in Decatur, Ga. at Eddie's Attic

Dec. 3, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pa. at Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall

Dec. 4, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio at Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

Dec. 5, 2026 in Plain City, Ohio at The Grainery

Dec. 10, 2026 in Knoxville, Tenn. at Open Chord

Dec. 11, 2026 in Louisville, Ky. at Headliners Music Hall

Dec. 12, 2026 in Chattanooga, Tenn. at Barrelhouse Ballroom

Dec. 13, 2026 in Knoxville, Tenn. at Open Chord*

Dec. 17, 2026 in Chicago, Ill. at Carol's Pub

Dec. 18, 2026 in Detroit, Mich. at El Club

Dec. 19, 2026 in Grand Rapids, Mich. at The Stache

*New date added

About Greylan James

'One of Music City's top tunecrafters' (Billboard), Knoxville-raised breakout country artist and celebrated songwriter Greylan James is stepping into his own spotlight with the upcoming release of his self-titled debut album, Greylan James, due Nov. 13. After earning two No. 1 hits as a songwriter – Jordan Davis' 'Next Thing You Know' and Cole Swindell's 'Forever To Me' – amassing more than 1B streams across his songbook with cuts from superstars like Morgan Wallen, HARDY and Blake Shelton and earning an ACM Award win and CMA Award nomination for Song of the Year, James is now making his mark as an artist in his own right. His viral, soul-baring single 'Water At A Wedding' nears Top 15 at Country radio, showcasing the vulnerable storytelling and undeniable personality at the heart of his music, highlighting why SiriusXM dubbed him 'a superstar just beginning to hit his stride' with his 'impeccable songwriting and artistry.' He will embark on his first-ever headline tour, Wedding Season: The Tour, next month, beginning in West Virginia. Next year, James will join his longtime musical idol Kenny Chesney on the entirety of his stadium Original Vibe Room Tour, marking another major milestone in his evolution from hit songwriter to rising country star. For a full list of tour dates and more, visit GreylanJames.com.

Photo Credit: Dustin Haney













Photo Credit: Dustin Haney

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