Greylan James to Release Debut Album, Headline Wedding Season Tour

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Country artist Greylan James is set to release his debut album, Greylan James, on Nov. 13 via Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment. The album arrives as James continues to climb the charts with two No. 1s as a songwriter and his own single nearing Top 15 at Country radio. Across 13 original tracks – all co-written and 11 produced or co-produced by James – and a special Dolly Parton cover, James opens the door to the experiences that shaped him while showcasing the emotional honesty and natural storytelling that have become staples in his growing catalog. The cover art features his own dog, Knox.

'I've spent the past 10 years in town writing songs for other artists while trying to navigate becoming the artist I always dreamed of being,' shared James. 'After the past year, I feel like I've found my footing, and it's now the perfect time to share my story through my self-titled debut album. This is the first time I've truly let people see all of me, from the good, the bad, the mistakes, the memories and everything in between. I'm so excited to finally be releasing my debut project for the fans and everyone who has been on this journey with me.'

To coincide with the album announcement, James has released 'Water At A Wedding (her side)' with Gabriella Rose, out now. Inspired by fans putting their own spins on the song by creating different perspectives of the track, James enlists Rose for the official 'her side.' 'Water At A Wedding' launched James to a new level in his artistry, currently inside the Top 20 at Country radio. Billboard claimed the track 'cement[ed] his gift for crafting songs that are both relatable and head-turning' while Country Central deemed it 'an exceptional display of narrative songwriting.'

The Knoxville native has more than just his debut album to look forward to, including his first ever headline tour, Wedding Season: The Tour, kicking off next month in West Virginia. He was also recently announced as an opener for his musical hero Kenny Chesney on the entirety of Chesney's 2027 Stadium Original Vibe Room Tour. The tour serves as a full-circle moment for James, who grew up in the same hometown as Chesney – and even got haircuts from Chesney's mom as a kid. Inspired by the country mainstay from an early age, James would go on to earn several songwriting cuts from Chesney, including Top 5 single 'Happy Does.' Chesney recently brought James onstage to perform another cut, 'Born,' together in Nashville at The Pinnacle.

James has racked up an impressive list of accolades for his songwriting, already landing ACM and BMI Award wins and a CMA Award nomination for co-writing Jordan Davis' No. 1 hit 'Next Thing You Know.' With two No. 1s and over 1B streams as a songwriter under his belt, James continues to land major writing credits. Last year alone, he earned cuts from some of country music's biggest stars including Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Cole Swindell, Blake Shelton and more, adding to his decorated catalog of tracks for Chesney, Chris Young, Bailey Zimmerman and others.

More information is available at GreylanJames.com.

Tracklist

1. 'Who Broke Up With You' (Greylan James, Brad Clawson, Ashley Gorley)

2. 'Things That I Can't Change (featuring Cole Swindell)' (Greylan James, Brock Berryhill, Rocky Block, Jared Mullins)

3. 'Water At A Wedding' (Greylan James, Matt Dragstrem, Chase McGill)

4. 'Tennessee You Again' (Greylan James, Josh Miller, Matt Roy)

5. 'Sunrise' (Greylan James, Rocky Block, Rodney Clawson)

6. 'Ain't Thinkin' Bout You' (Greylan James, Brock Berryhill, Rocky Block)

7. 'Night In Shining Armor' (Greylan James, Rocky Block, Geoff Warburton, and Summer Overstreet)

8. 'Pullin' From A Bottle' (Greylan James)

9. 'Truck Stop' (Greylan James, Rocky Block, Sam Ellis)

10. 'Good Run' (Greylan James, Josh Miller, Jacob Davis)

11. 'Give Me A Second (the before)' (Greylan James)

12. 'Water At A Wedding (her side) (with Gabriella Rose)' (Greylan James, Matt Dragstrem, Chase McGill, Gabriella Rose, Emily Weisband)

13. 'Hold It Down (the after demo)' (Greylan James, Blake Pendergrass)

14. 'I Will Always Love You (goodbye)' (Dolly Parton)

Wedding Season: The Tour Dates

Nov. 6, 2026 in Huntington, W.Va. at Jerk's

Nov. 20, 2026 in Birmingham, Ala. at Workplay Soundstage

Nov. 21, 2026 in Decatur, Ga. at Eddie's Attic

Dec. 3, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pa. at Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall

Dec. 4, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio at Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

Dec. 5, 2026 in Plain City, Ohio at The Grainery

Dec. 10, 2026 in Knoxville, Tenn. at Open Chord

Dec. 11, 2026 in Louisville, Ky. at Headliners Music Hall

Dec. 12, 2026 in Chattanooga, Tenn. at Barrelhouse Ballroom

Dec. 17, 2026 in Chicago, Ill. at Carol's Pub

Dec. 18, 2026 in Detroit, Mich. at El Club

Dec. 19, 2026 in Grand Rapids, Mich. at The Stache

Photo Credit: Dustin Haney



Photo Credit: Dustin Haney

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