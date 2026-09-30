Photos: Vlad Holiday to Release 'By Myself,' Announce 2027 North American Tour

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Vlad Holiday has released 'By Myself,' his first new single in nearly two years, and revealed the cities for a 2027 headline North American tour.

On its surface, the single reads as a breakup song, but a deeper listen reveals a schism with addiction to technology and algorithm validation. Holiday places the blame on himself as he begins revealing what he has been working on since his last record.

'This song is about acknowledging and removing toxicity from your life,' says Holiday. 'For me personally, it's more specifically about throwing my phone against a wall. I've been writing a lot about trying to understand and navigate brain fog, doomscrolling, AI, tech addiction, and finding a sense of reality in these new and extremely confusing times we're living in.'

Cities for Holiday's early 2027 headline tour have been revealed, though venues will be announced next week. The official pre-sale for the tour begins on October 7th at 10 am local time, with general on-sale beginning October 9th at 10 am local time. Previously announced, Holiday Will Close out the year with two October shows, one in Mexico City and the other in New York City.

In late 2024, the Romania-born, Nashville-based artist released his debut album My Favorite Drug. The LP dives into a lot of dark subject matter, but shows Holiday as a character very much so in the middle of his journey. He openly sings about low moments in his mental health, substance abuse, the thin line between sanity and insanity, and cyclical patterns of familial abuse, all to place an element of love into life's heaviest topics.

Following the record release, Holiday went on to tour alongside frequent collaborators Cage The Elephant and Declan McKenna, perform at Austin City Limits, and headline his own shows across North America as well as the UK/EU. Holiday was a co-writer on Cage The Elephant's album Neon Pill, including the title track that was nominated for Best Alternative Music Performance at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards. The band also earned their 11th and 13th No. 1 songs on Billboard's Alternative Airplay radio chart with 'Neon Pill' and 'Metaverse,' both Holiday co-writes.

About Vlad Holiday

Since launching his project in 2017 in DIY venues all around New York City, lo-fi indie artist Vlad Holiday steadily built an audience on his own terms. Songs like 'So Damn Into You,' 'Quit Playing Cool' and 'Phonograph' introduced an artist with a distinct point of view—romantic without being sentimental, nostalgic without living entirely in the past.

In 2024, Holiday released his debut album, My Favorite Drug, an intensely personal collection that pushed his sound into a wider cinematic landscape. The record features Kacey Musgraves on 'I Don't Wanna Party Anymore' and a collaboration with Cage The Elephant frontman Matt Shultz on 'Closer,' while retaining the intimate grit and handmade quality that has defined Holiday's recordings from the beginning. My Favorite Drug peaked at No. 9 on the Sub-Modern Albums Radio Chart, while the single 'Closer' peaked at No. 14 at Alternative Specialty Radio.

His work has increasingly extended beyond his own records. Holiday co-wrote material for Cage The Elephant's Neon Pill, including the title track and 'Metaverse,' both of which reached No. 1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart. 'Neon Pill' was also nominated for Best Alternative Music Performance at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. Holiday has also toured alongside Cage The Elephant as well as Declan McKenna, while headlining his own shows all across North America, Europe and the UK.

Now based in Nashville after years in New York, Holiday occupies an unusual space between artist, songwriter and producer. The scenery has changed, but the instinct behind the music hasn't: make something introspective and personal, make it feel timeless, and leave enough cracks and imperfections for the human being behind it to show through.

Vlad Holiday Headline Tour

2026

October 9 - Mexico City, MX - Foro Indie Rocks!

October 15 - New York, NY - Night Club 101

2027

March 23 - Atlanta, GA

March 24 - Charlotte, NC

March 25 - Raleigh, NC

March 26 - Washington, DC

March 28 - Philadelphia, PA

March 30 - Kingston, NY

March 31 - New York, NY

April 1 - Boston, MA

April 2 - Montreal, QC

April 3 - Toronto, ON

April 5 - Detroit, MI

April 6 - Grand Rapids, MI

April 7 - Chicago, IL

April 8 - Eau Claire, WI

April 10 - Winnipeg, MB

April 14 - Des Moines, IA

April 16 - Indianapolis, IN

April 30 - Nashville, TN

June 9 - Fayetteville, AR

June 10 - Lawrence, KS

June 12 - Denver, CO

June 13 - Fort Collins, CO

June 15 - Salt Lake City, UT

June 16 - Boise, ID

June 18 - Seattle, WA

June 19 - Portland, OR

June 23 - San Francisco, CA

June 25 - Los Angeles, CA

June 26 - San Diego, CA

June 27 - Phoenix, AZ

June 30 - Austin, TX

July 2 - Oklahoma City, OK

Photo Credit: Kate Lamendola













Photo Credit: Kate Lamendola

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 13 Hrs 58 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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