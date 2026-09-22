Photos: Tina Dico and Emilíana Torrini Collaborate on Single THIS FIRE!

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Tina Dico shares 'This Fire!,' the second single from her forthcoming album 'Balancing Small Things On Sharp Edges,' out October 23, 2026. The song follows 'Surfing,' which introduced the record earlier this summer, and marks the first time Dico and fellow Iceland based artist Emilíana Torrini have recorded together, on one of the album's most immediate and inspiring tracks.













Dico wrote the song around a feeling familiar to any successful career: the freedom that comes after the newness fades. 'When you've had a long career, there comes a time when you realise you can never be new again,' she says. 'You can get better, braver, more skilled, more yourself, but you can't recreate that first moment when people discovered you. 'This Fire!' dives into what replaces that newness: character, freedom and a fire that burns steadily and no less fiercely.'

Torrini was the natural person to bring into that idea. 'I thought of Emilíana because she's been a musical hero of mine since I started out, and during my years in Iceland she's also become a great friend,' Dico explains. 'Somehow, she feels like the perfect person to sing this song with. I love the way she keeps moving as an artist, always curious, always exploring and with that fire completely intact.' Torrini has spent more than two decades building a distinctive career of her own, with her # 1 hit 'Jungle Drum' and 'Gollum's Song' from The Lord of the Rings, among the songs that have reached audiences around the globe.

Together, 'Surfing' and 'This Fire!' reveal different sides of an album built around connection, family, time, uncertainty, and the balancing act of finding your place in the middle of a noisy world. 'Balancing Small Things On Sharp Edges' was co produced by Dico and her husband and longtime musical partner, Helgi Jonsson, at Big Spring Studio in Seltjarnarnes, Iceland, where the couple now live.

Dico has topped the Danish album charts five times, played major festivals including Roskilde, and played a sold-out show in April 2026 to 15,000 fans at Copenhagen's Royal Arena. Her catalogue includes collaborations with ambient electronica duo Zero 7, a performance at Glastonbury, and a sixth album recorded at Jimi Hendrix's Electric Lady Studios, fulfilling a lifelong dream for an artist who has counted the guitarist among her earliest influences.

'Balancing Small Things On Sharp Edges' arrives on October 23, with the touring kicking off with some rare Canadian performances, before heading to Europe in November for an anticipated sold-out tour.

Tour Dates

October 22, 2026, Red Bird, Ottawa, ON (SOLD OUT)

October 23, 2026, Red Bird, Ottawa, ON

October 24, 2026, Massy Hall's Allied Music Centre, Toronto, ON

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