Photos: SLEEPING WITH SIRENS Release Reprise of I'M COMING HOME (BIG GULPS)
Kellin Quinn leads the band on a fall headlining tour across the U.S. and Canada with Rain City Drive and Shyeye.
Fresh off the release of their new LP An Ending In Itself, Sleeping With Sirens is releasing a reprise of 'I'm Coming Home (Big Gulps).'
This was the first song ever written by Sleeping With Sirens and the first video ever posted to the band's YouTube channel in 2009. A grainy but inspired performance, filmed in one take on a laptop computer in 2009, the song found new life in 2026 when dedicated fans pushed Big Gulps to spontaneous virality on TikTok. In response to the engagement online, Kellin Quinn returned to the studio to rerecord Big Gulps, this time in a proper studio making this the first professional recording of the track.
'Big Gulps was the very first Sleeping With Sirens song ever written, so it's pretty amazing to see our fans digging through our old content on YouTube and watching it take off on TikTok,' shares Kellin Quinn. 'That said, the original recording was literally recorded on a MacBook back in 2009. So, I wanted to get back into the studio and properly rerecord a new acoustic version of the song. Thank you for being such incredible fans for so long and we hope you enjoy this new version of Big Gulps.'
Sleeping With Sirens' fall headlining tour kicks off after their appearance at Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA on October 3rd. Rain City Drive and Shyeye will be supporting them on this run, visiting cities across the U.S. and Canada before their final performance at Vans Warped Tour Orlando on November 14th. Following the US tour Sleeping With Sirens heads to Latin America in December of this year, and then finally a Europe & UK headliner in February-March of 2027.
Earlier this year, the band released their highly anticipated eighth studio album An Ending In Itself with Rise Records which debuted in Billboard's Top 20 Hard Rock charts the first week. Produced by Will Yip (Turnstile, Circa Survive, Movements), the new record represents both a homecoming and a reckoning for the band as they revive the restless spirit of their classic sound with the nuanced experience of recent years. It has received wide praise from outlets including Dork, Rock Sound, Knotfest, Lambgoat, Metal Injection, and more. Kerrang! calls this record 'expectation-defeating' stating the band has found the best versions of themselves, while CaliberTV calls it their 'best album since 2011.'
After fifteen years, seven studio albums, one EP, one live album and thousands of shows, the band has built an undeniable connection with their audience consistently drawing devoted fans and delivering electrifying performances that showcase their distinctly unique path through modern alternative rock. They helped to define the early to mid-aughts Warped Tour era and are now experiencing a renewed surge with younger audiences discovering their catalog.
The band, Kellin Quinn [vocals], Nick Martin [guitar], Justin Hills [bass], Matty Best [drums], and newest addition Tony Pizzuti [guitar], continues to hone its Signature Sound while boldly exploring new creative frontiers. That future-forward perspective, coupled with a deep connection to their listeners, has established Sleeping With Sirens as a household name that's more relevant than ever.
Sleeping With Sirens Show Dates
Oct 3 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival*
Oct 6 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Oct 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union
Oct 10 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Oct 12 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
Oct 14 – Dallas, TX – Gilley's Dallas Southside Ballroom
Oct 15 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
Oct 16 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port
Oct 18 – Saint Louis, MO – The Pageant
Oct 20 – St. Paul, MN – Myth
Oct 21 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
Oct 24 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Oct 25 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
Oct 27 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
Oct 28 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
Oct 30 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
Oct 31 – Ottawa, ON – History Ottawa
Nov 1 – Toronto, ON – History
Nov 3 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston Music Hall
Nov 4 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
Nov 6 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
Nov 7 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Nov 8 – Baltimore, MD – Nevermore Hall
Nov 11 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
Nov 12 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
Nov 14 – Orlando, FL – Vans Warped Tour*
2027
Feb 16 – Paris, France – Le Bataclan
Feb 17 – Strasbourg, France – La Laiterie
Feb 18 – Villeurbanne, France – CCO La Rayonne
Feb 20 – Zurich, Switzerland – Xtra
Feb 21 – Milan, Italy – Alcatraz
Feb 22 – Munich, Germany – Tonhalle
Feb 23 – Berlin, Germany – Astra Kulturhaus
Feb 25 – Hamburg, Germany – Docks
Feb 26 – Stuttgart, Germany – LKA-Longhorn
Feb 27 – Cologne, Germany – Carlswerk Victoria
Feb 28 – Tilburg, Netherlands – 013 Poppodium
Mar 2 – Bristol, UK – The Prospect Building
Mar 3 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow
Mar 5 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy
Mar 6 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy
Mar 7 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton
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