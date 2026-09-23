Photos: SLEEPING WITH SIRENS Release Reprise of I'M COMING HOME (BIG GULPS)

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Fresh off the release of their new LP An Ending In Itself, Sleeping With Sirens is releasing a reprise of 'I'm Coming Home (Big Gulps).'

This was the first song ever written by Sleeping With Sirens and the first video ever posted to the band's YouTube channel in 2009. A grainy but inspired performance, filmed in one take on a laptop computer in 2009, the song found new life in 2026 when dedicated fans pushed Big Gulps to spontaneous virality on TikTok. In response to the engagement online, Kellin Quinn returned to the studio to rerecord Big Gulps, this time in a proper studio making this the first professional recording of the track.

'Big Gulps was the very first Sleeping With Sirens song ever written, so it's pretty amazing to see our fans digging through our old content on YouTube and watching it take off on TikTok,' shares Kellin Quinn. 'That said, the original recording was literally recorded on a MacBook back in 2009. So, I wanted to get back into the studio and properly rerecord a new acoustic version of the song. Thank you for being such incredible fans for so long and we hope you enjoy this new version of Big Gulps.'

Sleeping With Sirens' fall headlining tour kicks off after their appearance at Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA on October 3rd. Rain City Drive and Shyeye will be supporting them on this run, visiting cities across the U.S. and Canada before their final performance at Vans Warped Tour Orlando on November 14th. Following the US tour Sleeping With Sirens heads to Latin America in December of this year, and then finally a Europe & UK headliner in February-March of 2027.

Earlier this year, the band released their highly anticipated eighth studio album An Ending In Itself with Rise Records which debuted in Billboard's Top 20 Hard Rock charts the first week. Produced by Will Yip (Turnstile, Circa Survive, Movements), the new record represents both a homecoming and a reckoning for the band as they revive the restless spirit of their classic sound with the nuanced experience of recent years. It has received wide praise from outlets including Dork, Rock Sound, Knotfest, Lambgoat, Metal Injection, and more. Kerrang! calls this record 'expectation-defeating' stating the band has found the best versions of themselves, while CaliberTV calls it their 'best album since 2011.'

After fifteen years, seven studio albums, one EP, one live album and thousands of shows, the band has built an undeniable connection with their audience consistently drawing devoted fans and delivering electrifying performances that showcase their distinctly unique path through modern alternative rock. They helped to define the early to mid-aughts Warped Tour era and are now experiencing a renewed surge with younger audiences discovering their catalog.

The band, Kellin Quinn [vocals], Nick Martin [guitar], Justin Hills [bass], Matty Best [drums], and newest addition Tony Pizzuti [guitar], continues to hone its Signature Sound while boldly exploring new creative frontiers. That future-forward perspective, coupled with a deep connection to their listeners, has established Sleeping With Sirens as a household name that's more relevant than ever.

Sleeping With Sirens Show Dates

Oct 3 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival*

Oct 6 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Oct 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

Oct 10 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Oct 12 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

Oct 14 – Dallas, TX – Gilley's Dallas Southside Ballroom

Oct 15 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Oct 16 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port

Oct 18 – Saint Louis, MO – The Pageant

Oct 20 – St. Paul, MN – Myth

Oct 21 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

Oct 24 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Oct 25 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

Oct 27 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

Oct 28 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

Oct 30 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

Oct 31 – Ottawa, ON – History Ottawa

Nov 1 – Toronto, ON – History

Nov 3 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston Music Hall

Nov 4 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

Nov 6 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Nov 7 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

Nov 8 – Baltimore, MD – Nevermore Hall

Nov 11 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Nov 12 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

Nov 14 – Orlando, FL – Vans Warped Tour*

2027

Feb 16 – Paris, France – Le Bataclan

Feb 17 – Strasbourg, France – La Laiterie

Feb 18 – Villeurbanne, France – CCO La Rayonne

Feb 20 – Zurich, Switzerland – Xtra

Feb 21 – Milan, Italy – Alcatraz

Feb 22 – Munich, Germany – Tonhalle

Feb 23 – Berlin, Germany – Astra Kulturhaus

Feb 25 – Hamburg, Germany – Docks

Feb 26 – Stuttgart, Germany – LKA-Longhorn

Feb 27 – Cologne, Germany – Carlswerk Victoria

Feb 28 – Tilburg, Netherlands – 013 Poppodium

Mar 2 – Bristol, UK – The Prospect Building

Mar 3 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow

Mar 5 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy

Mar 6 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy

Mar 7 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

















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