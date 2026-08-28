TURNSTILE Releases NEVER ENOUGH: VERSIONS Reimagined Album

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TURNSTILE has released NEVER ENOUGH: VERSIONS, following the album's announcement last Friday. The album features reimagined versions of the songs from their Grammy Award-winning album NEVER ENOUGH with contributions from Elton John, Slayyyter, Dying Fetus, Porches, Hayley Williams, A. G. Cook, Floating Points, Rod Lee, Kettama, Mustafa, Julien Baker, Panda Bear, Brandon Woody, Four Tet, Dan Deacon, Blood Orange, Chanel Beads, Faye Webster, Angel Du$t, Shabaka, Oklou, Nourished By Time, and Alex G.

Next month, TURNSTILE will embark on their NEVER ENOUGH TOUR PT. 2. The 16-date headline run sees TURNSTILE bring bespoke and curated line ups to each city including Clipse, Ceremony, Thundercat, Slayyyter, Hatebreed, Vince Staples, Yves Tumor, Die Spitz, Pennywise, Cold World, Texas Is The Reason and many more. Across the tour, TURNSTILE will be partnering with local nonprofit organizations that will have an on the ground presence at each respective date. For tickets and more information on the upcoming dates, visit www.turnstilehardcore.com.

Last year, TURNSTILE released their celebrated album NEVER ENOUGH. The expansive collection is a restless and exhilarating evolution of TURNSTILE's genre-defying sound and is a transformative journey, both fearless and alive, by one of the most forward-thinking and influential bands of their generation. NEVER ENOUGH also earned the band their first two Grammy awards, including Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance for album track 'BIRDS.' Alongside the album, TURNSTILE released the companion film TURNSTILE: NEVER ENOUGH, which was directed by the band's own Brendan Yates and Pat McCrory and saw a theatrical release around the globe.

Since the album's release, TURNSTILE has been bringing the NEVER ENOUGH live show around the globe, with festival performances to huge crowds at Coachella, Primavera Sound, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands and more with performances at All Points East, Austin City Limits, Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival and more on the horizon.

NEVER ENOUGH: VERSIONS Tracklist

1. NEVER ENOUGH: PORCHES VERSION

2. BIRDS: SLAYYYTER VERSION

3. SOLE: FLOATING POINTS VERSION

4. LIGHT DESIGN: BLOOD ORANGE VERSION

5. DREAMING: DAN DEACON VERSION

6. I CARE: FAYE WEBSTER VERSION

7. SUNSHOWER: ANGEL DU$T VERSION

8. DULL: CHANEL BEADS VERSION

9. LOOK OUT FOR ME: FOUR TET VERSION

10. DREAMING: BRANDON WOODY VERSION

11. SEEIN' STARS: Elton John VERSION

12. MAGIC MAN: PANDA BEAR VERSION

13. BIRDS: DYING FETUS VERSION

14. DULL: A. G. COOK VERSION

15. CEILING: Hayley Williams VERSION

16. SLOWDIVE: SHABAKA VERSION

17. SUNSHOWER: NOURISHED BY TIME VERSION

18. LIGHT DESIGN: OKLOU VERSION

19. LOOK OUT FOR ME: KETTAMA VERSION

20. NEVER ENOUGH: ROD LEE VERSION

21. MAGIC MAN: ALEX G VERSION

22. TIME IS HAPPENING: MUSTAFA & JULIEN BAKER VERSION

NEVER ENOUGH TOUR PT. 2

9/09 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom (with Texas Is The Reason and Haywire)

9/11 - Detroit, MI @ Russell Industrial Center Lot (with Ceremony, HiTech, and King's Command)

9/12 - Toronto, ON @ Woodbine Park (with Yves Tumor, Saya Gray, and Pluto's Kiss)

9/15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoor (with Thundercat, Angel Du$t, and Nourished By Time)

9/16 - Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park (with Porches)

9/19 - Tampa, FL @ England Brothers Park (with Hatebreed and Cold World)

9/20 - Miami, FL @ Factory Town Infinity Room (with Mall Grab, Cold World, and Collateral)

9/23 - Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium (with Clipse and julie)

9/26 - Portland, ME @ Thompson's Point (with Yves Tumor and Fiddlehead)

9/29 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater (with Yves Tumor, Angel Du$t and Agnostic Front)

10/03 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre (with Die Spitz)

10/06 - Lawrence, KS @ The University of Kansas on The Hill (with Slayyyter and Die Spitz)

10/07 - St. Louis, MO @ Arsenal BG Ballpark (with Vince Staples and Die Spitz)

10/14 - Ventura, CA @ Ventura County Fairgrounds (with Pennywise and Die Spitz)

10/15 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Amp at Craig Ranch Regional Park (with Vince Staples, Trash Talk, and Febuary)

10/18 - Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory Festival Grounds (with Boy Harsher and Terror)

Festival Dates

8/21 - Hasselt, Flanders @ Pukkelpop

8/21-23 - Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festivals

8/26 - Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall

8/28 - London, UK @ All Points East Festival

8/29 - Saint-Cloud National Estate @ Rock En Seine

8/30 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Meo Kalorama

9/5 - Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot Festival

9/18 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

10/02 - Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/09 - Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/11 - Arcosanti, AZ @ Form Arcosanti

11/14 - 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival

NEVER ENOUGH Tracklist

1. NEVER ENOUGH

2. SOLE

3. I CARE

4. DREAMING

5. LIGHT DESIGN

6. DULL

7. SUNSHOWER

8. LOOK OUT FOR ME

9. CEILING

10. SEEIN' STARS

11. BIRDS

12. SLOWDIVE

13. TIME IS HAPPENING

14. MAGIC MAN

Photo Credit: TREVOR ROBERTS



Photo Credit: TREVOR ROBERTS

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