Photos: TRESPASSES Finale to Air on PBS Starring Lola Petticrew

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The finale of the four-part PBS drama TRESPASSES will broadcast on Sunday, October 11 at 10:00pm ET on PBS (check local listings), PBS.org and the PBS app, with all episodes available to binge now on PBS Passport and PBS Masterpiece on Prime Video.

The series stars Lola Petticrew (Furious), Tom Cullen (The Gold), and Gillian Anderson (Sex Education).

Based on Louise Kennedy's acclaimed debut novel, the series follows Cushla (Petticrew), a young Catholic schoolteacher in 1970s Belfast, whose forbidden love affair with Michael (Cullen)—an older, married Protestant barrister—unfolds against the dangerous backdrop of the Troubles. In the dramatic final episode, a grieving Cushla confides in her friend Gerry (Oisin Thompson) and mother Gina (Anderson) as she searches for the truth, leading to a shocking climax.

Description

Cushla is a young Catholic schoolteacher whose life in 1975 Northern Ireland is shadowed by the Troubles. She meets and falls for Michael --an older, married Protestant barrister. Their affair is intoxicating and dangerous. As the forbidden love between Cushla and Michael deepens, violence looms and tensions rise. Cushla is pulled between duty and desire, family and freedom.

Episode 4 (Finale) Description

A grieving Cushla confides in her friend Gerry and mother Gina. Cushla seeks the truth, leading to a shocking climax.













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