TRESPASSES to Make US Debut on PBS Platforms This September

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

TRESPASSES, a four-part drama adapted from Louise Kennedy's debut novel, is set to make its U.S. debut on PBS Passport and PBS Masterpiece on Prime Video, with episodes also airing on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS app on Sundays. The series stars Lola Petticrew, Tom Cullen and Gillian Anderson, and follows Cushla, a young Catholic schoolteacher in 1975 Northern Ireland whose affair with an older, married Protestant barrister named Michael unfolds against the backdrop of the Troubles.

TRESPASSES debuts in the U.S. on Sunday, September 20 with all episodes available to stream on PBS Passport and with PBS Masterpiece on Prime Video. The series will broadcast Sundays, Sept. 20 – Oct. 11, 10:00 p.m. ET on PBS (check local listings), PBS.org and the PBS app.

The series follows Cushla (Petticrew), a young Catholic schoolteacher whose life in 1975 Northern Ireland is shadowed by the Troubles. She meets and falls for Michael (Cullen) — an older, married Protestant barrister. Their affair is intoxicating and dangerous. As the forbidden love between Cushla and Michael deepens, violence looms and tensions rise. Cushla is pulled between duty and desire, family and freedom.

'There wasn't a single false moment for me in watching this poignantly beautiful series of love and heartbreak,' said Maria Bruno Ruiz, VP, Program Content Strategy & Scheduling at PBS. 'The outstanding creative team behind the series and the authentic approach to Louise Kennedy's acclaimed work, left me spellbound and I was taken away to time and place. Trespasses is an incredible addition to the PBS drama portfolio and I'm so proud that PBS viewers will see the U.S. premiere and feel its lasting impression.'

Cast

Lola Petticrew as Cushla Lavery, Tom Cullen as Michael Agnew, Gillian Anderson as Gina Lavery, Martin McCann as Eamonn Lavery, Emily Taaffe as Betty McGeown, Oisín Thompson as Gerry Harkin, Barry Ward as Victor McIntyre, and others

The cast also includes Martin McCann as Eamonn Lavery, Emily Taaffe as Betty McGeown, Oisín Thompson as Gerry Harkin and Barry Ward as Victor McIntyre. Maria Bruno Ruiz, VP of Program Content Strategy and Scheduling at PBS, said the series left her spellbound, calling it an addition to the PBS drama portfolio.

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...