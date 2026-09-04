Photos: THEORY OF A DEADMAN Releases New EP PART 1: FUNERAL SONGS

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Multi-platinum rock band THEORY OF A DEADMAN has released their new EP, 'Part 1: Funeral Songs,' out now via ONErpm. Celebrating the release, the band also shared the new single, 'Monster Truck,' alongside an official video.















Marking a new chapter for the band, comprising Tyler Connolly, Dave Brenner, Dean Back, and Joe Dandeneau, the new EP delivers their signature mix of gritty riffs, anthemic hooks, and unfiltered lyricism with a renewed sense of urgency.

On the new track, Connolly shares: ''Monster Truck' came about when we went and watched grave digger practice one day. The driver Tyler was super cool. It was so loud and huge. I was like this is the sound of america.'

On the EP release, he continues, 'We're focusing now on a 'more music more often' kinda approach. With an EP out this September then another in March. Eventually will put them together as a whole LP with even more new songs for our fans sometime in 2027.'

THEORY OF A DEADMAN have carved out their own lane as one of modern rock's most unapologetic forces, racking up multi-platinum hits, chart-topping albums, and sold-out shows worldwide. Blending witty, candid songwriting with undeniable riffs and massive melodic hooks, the Canadian quartet—Tyler Connolly, Dean Back, Dave Brenner, and Joe Dandeneau—have built a career defined by both attitude and staying power.

From fan favorites like 'Santa Monica' to gold-certified hit 'All Or Nothing,' platinum singles 'Hate My Life' and 'Bitch Came Back,' and the double-platinum 'Not Meant To Be,' the band has delivered a steady stream of rock staples. They've landed twelve Top 10 hits on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart, including four #1 singles: 'Bad Girlfriend,' 'Lowlife,' 'History Of Violence,' and 'Rx (Medicate).' The latter stands as the biggest hit of their career, earning a nomination for 'Rock Song of the Year' at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Along the way, TOAD have achieved two Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200, four Top 5 debuts on the Canadian Albums Chart, and multiple Juno Award nominations, while drawing praise from outlets including American Songwriter, Billboard, and Classic Rock Magazine.

'Part 1: Funeral Songs' is available in the following formats: CD, LP, and Digital.

THEORY is currently on The Dead / Seven Tour alongside fellow heavyweights Sevendust, with more headlining tour dates to be announced next week.

Tracklist

1. Barricade

2. Funeral Song

3. Winnebago (Lay Low)

4. Monster Truck

5. Deep End

6. Prenup

The Dead / Seven Tour 2026

Sep 4 - Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall

Sep 5 - Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

Sep 6 - Dothan, AL @ The Plant

Sep 8 - New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans

Sep 9 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

Sep 10 - San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

Sep 12 - Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street

Sep 13 - Midland, TX @ Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

Sep 15 - El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

Sep 16 - Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

Sep 18 - Las Vegas, NV @ Bel-Aire Backyard at Durango Casino & Resort

Sep 19 - Del Mar, CA @ The Sound at Del Mar

Sep 20 - Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Sep 22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at the Complex

Sep 23 - Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center

Sep 25 - Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House

Sep 26 - Umatilla, OR @ Rock The Locks Festival (No Return to Dust)

Sep 28 - Great Falls, MT @ The Newberry

Sep 29 - Bozeman, MT @ The Commons

Oct 1 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival (No Return to Dust)

Theory of a Deadman Are:

Tyler Connolly - Vocals, Guitars, Keys

Dean Back - Bass

Dave Brenner - Guitar

Joe Dandeneau - Drums, Vocals

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