Photos: THE VIOLENT HOUR Shares New Single Screenager, Sets Fall Festival Dates

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THE VIOLENT HOUR, the heavy rock group formed by Carla Harvey and Charlie Benante, released a new single and visualizer titled 'Screenager.' The track combines heavy riffs and commanding vocals with melodic hooks, and lyrically addresses the erosion of genuine human connection in the digital age. The band is also scheduled to perform at several fall festivals, including Rocklahoma, Louder Than Life and Aftershock.

Photo Credit: Anabel DFlux | Hi-res here







Barreling out of the gate with crushing riffs and thunderous energy, the track pairs Harvey's raw, commanding vocals with relentless instrumentation before opening into soaring melodic hooks. Lyrically, it serves as a warning about what happens when the digital world begins to replace the real one, and how humanity and empathy can get lost in the process. 'Screenager' explores the quiet death of real connection in the age of endless validation, where anonymity breeds cruelty and curated digital selves slowly consume human ones.

'We wanted to write something that felt as relentless as the endless scroll,' Harvey says. 'Musically, 'Screenager' channels the aggression and energy of early Metallica but opens up into huge, soaring melodic choruses. Lyrically, it's about how we've traded genuine human connection for digital validation, and how anonymity has fueled a growing lack of empathy by making cruelty feel consequence-free. We're more connected than ever, yet somehow we've never felt further apart.'

Harvey recounts, 'We asked our friend Attila Vörös to lay down the guitar solo for Screenager and he absolutely delivered with a combination of 80's shred and modern melodic metal that only he could pull off.'

The Violent Hour are embarking on a string of festival performances this fall, including Rocklahoma in Pryor, OK on September 6, Louder Than Life in Louisville, KY on September 17, and Aftershock in Sacramento, CA on October 1.

The Violent Hour was born from a moment of truth. After 15 years commanding some of heavy metal's biggest stages, Carla Harvey found herself at a crossroads: walk away from it all, or dig deep and create the album she'd always dreamed of. She chose the latter.

Teaming up with partner and legendary drummer and multi-instrumentalist Charlie Benante (Anthrax, Pantera), the two hunkered down to write and what followed was electric. The songs poured out fast, raw, and real. Fueled by that spark, The Violent Hour came to life with bandmates Kiana De León (guitar), Allie Kay (guitar), Jewel Steele (bass), and Sasha De León (drums). Blending the grit of old-school rock 'n' roll, the soul of indie and alternative, and just the right dose of heavy metal, The Violent Hour isn't chasing trends; they're carving out their own lane. Songwriting comes first, emotion is everything, and every track is a piece of Carla's story, unapologetically honest and sonically bold.

Live Dates

September 6 Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma

September 17 Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

October 1 Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock

'Screenager' features a guitar solo performed by Attila VöröS. Harvey has described the song as an exploration of how digital validation has replaced authentic connection and fueled a decline in empathy.



Photo Credit: Anabel DFlux | Hi-res here

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