ANTHRAX Release New Single, Video For "Everybody's Got A Plan"

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ANTHRAX has released a new single and accompanying video for 'Everybody's Got A Plan,' the latest track from the band's upcoming 12th studio album, CURSUM PERFICIO, set for release via Megaforce Records. The video was largely filmed in Lisbon, Portugal, during the band's European tour with Iron Maiden, and combines live performance footage with backstage material and black-and-white boxing imagery tied to the song's lyrics.

CURSUM PERFICIO is out September 18 via Megaforce Records. The new video was mostly filmed on July 7 in Lisbon, Portugal when the multi-GRAMMY Award-nominated New York hard rock band — Scott Ian (guitar), Charlie Benante (drums), Frank Bello (bass), Joey Belladonna (vocals), and Jonathan Donais (guitar) — toured with Iron Maiden in Europe. It features live performance footage and behind the scenes backstage fun with cutaways to classic B&W boxing footage that underline the song's central lyrics: 'Everybody's got a plan/That's until they get punched in the face…'

''Everybody's Got a Plan' has always been one of my favorite songs on Cursum Perficio,' Benante says. 'The video basically shows the band on and off stage in a montage of video clips that kinda matches the velocity of the song. 'Everybody's got a plan/That's until they get punched in the face' is such a great line, and so true!'

'Most of this video was shot opening for [Iron] Maiden in Lisbon, Portugal at Estádio da Lu on July 7, 2026,' Ian notes. 'We wanted to capture us having fun on tour and what better way to do that? That was a plan that didn't end up with a punch in the face! Have fun watching my friends!'

Bello adds, 'This video is a great representation of a day in the life of Anthrax on tour.'

ANTHRAX have previously released two singles and videos from CURSUM PERFICIO: 'It's For The Kids,' a classic ANTHRAX ripper locked and loaded with buzzsaw-sharp riffs, explosive drumming, and a howling and head-banging hook. It was followed by 'The Edge Of Perfection,' highlighted by clean guitar echoes and cymbals that gently shake until a blastbeat blows open the doors. Guitars buzz like a motorboat on the River Styx, making waves through the darkness. In their wake, a crushing rhythm trails the melody of lead singer Joey Belladonna's lament, 'My heart breaks…I'm on the edge…I'm on the edge of perfection.'

The group recently announced they were rolling out uniquely animated short clips based on the album cover, with the first clip shared July 28. The band worked with artist Mark Stritzel for the striking cover and the animation was done by Emmanuel Cappellini. Mark initially worked with the band's Charlie Benante on the characters featured on the album cover. Every Tuesday, the group will unveil the individual stories of each character featured on the album. Beyond the Magician's story, subsequent weeks will reveal more about the Woman In White, Dog, Winged Skeleton, and concluding September 1 with Hands.

CURSUM PERFICIO marks the band's first record in ten years since 2016's For All Kings, which debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200. The phrase Cursum Perficio is Latin for 'My journey has come to an end,' 'My journey is over,' or 'I complete my journey.'

CURSUM PERFICIO will be available as a standard CD; Target exclusive CD with a fabric patch of the album cover; standard black double LP with pop-up gatefold; Target exclusive double LP, red zoetrope with pop up gatefold; Amazon exclusive double LP, purple zoetrope LP with pop-up gatefold; merch exclusive lilac vinyl double LP with pop-up gatefold; Metal Injection exclusive white vinyl double LP with pop-up gatefold; Talk Shop Live exclusive signed with red ripple vinyl double LP with pop-up gatefold; Indie exclusive - red, orange yellow vinyl double LP with pop-up gatefold.

The band dove into recording CURSUM PERFICIO in earnest during 2022, working out of Dave Grohl's Studio 606 in Los Angeles. They carefully pieced together what would be this magnum opus, mining their history with reverence, delivering on fan expectations tenfold, and broadening the scope of their Signature Sound. Produced by Jay Ruston and ANTHRAX, the result is an album that's as angry, aggressive, and alive as their most celebrated fare.

Their journey has brought them to CURSUM PERFICIO — a powerful, pummeling, and poetic milestone in ANTHRAX's 45-year career.

Tracklist

Persistence of Memory

The Long Goodbye

It's For the Kids

Everybody's Got A Plan

The Edge Of Perfection

Infectious

NYC93

Cursum Perficio

T.O.M.B

Watch It Go

My Victory

Tour Dates

Thursday, September 3 — Montréal, QC — Parc Jean-Drapeau

Saturday, September 5 — Harrison, NJ — Sports Illustrated Stadium

Sunday, September 6 — Harrison, NJ — Sports Illustrated Stadium

Thursday, September 17 — Louisville, KY — Louder Than Life 2026

Friday, September 25 — Los Angeles, CA — BMO Stadium

Sunday, September 27 — Los Angeles, CA — BMO Stadium

Tuesday, September 29 — San Antonio, TX — Alamodome

Friday, October 2 — Mexico City, Mexico — Estadio GNP Seguros

CURSUM PERFICIO features Scott Ian, Charlie Benante, Frank Bello, Joey Belladonna and Jonathan Donais, and follows the band's recent tour dates in Europe. ANTHRAX previously announced a midnight in-store signing in Louisville, Kentucky, to mark the album's release.

Photo Credit: Travis Shinn



Photo Credit: Travis Shinn

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