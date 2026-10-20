Photos: THE TEARAWAYS' AND FOR OUR NEXT TRICK Now Streaming Digitally

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The Tearaways' album And For Our Next Trick, produced by Ed Stasium, is now streaming digitally. Originally released in Great Britain through Dirty Water Records, the album pairs The Tearaways' harmony-driven songwriting with drummer Clem Burke's propulsive drumming and Stasium's ear for guitars, hooks and live-band energy. Recorded at The Village Recorders in Los Angeles, the album also features Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' Benmont Tench on keyboards and Stephen McCarthy of The Long Ryders and The Jayhawks on pedal steel guitar.

Stasium agreed to produce the band in late 2019, following a UK tour that brought Steven Van Zandt to London's 100 Club. Van Zandt said he had 'witnessed a truly amazing performance by Clem Burke with The Tearaways'—a testament to the chemistry Burke shared with a band he played with for nine years.

That partnership is especially fitting on 'Charlie, Keith and Ringo,' a salute to Charlie Watts, Keith Moon and Ringo Starr, delivered with a drumming great behind the kit. The track joins 'Saturday Everyday' among the album's highlights; both earned first-place honors at the Japan Indies Film Festival.

The Beatles connection runs deeper than a shared love of melody. After first appearing at Liverpool's International Beatleweek in 2004, The Tearaways became returning favorites, performed at the Cavern Club and were inducted into the Beatleweek Hall of Fame. Those appearances also led to a relationship with Badfinger's Joey Molland, whom the band backed onstage in both the United States and England.

Formed in Santa Barbara in 1981, The Tearaways built their following through decades of recording and touring, combining California harmonies with the punch of British rock and the urgency of punk. Their admirers have included Tom Hanks, Tom Green and Piers Morgan, and their catalog has received airplay across the United States, the UK, Japan, Australia and beyond. At the time of its original release, And For Our Next Trick marked the band's sixth full-length album in six years.

Their history has also included significant loss. Following the death of longtime bandmate John Ferriter in 2019, The Tearaways went ahead with a UK tour in his memory, honoring his commitment to the group by continuing to play. Burke's final UK tour with The Tearaways concluded in December 2023. The newly remastered domestic release of And For Our Next Trick offers another opportunity to hear the musical partnership they built together.

Today, The Tearaways' lineup features John Finseth, Greg Brallier, Jeff Vaughan, Marc Membreno and Willie Aron. With And For Our Next Trick newly available through DC-Jam, the band is already looking ahead: its next album, Middle-Aged Riott, is scheduled for March 2027 on the label.

Official website: tearaways.com











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