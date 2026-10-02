Photos: THE OAK RIDGE BOYS Release New Recording of HOW GREAT THOU ART

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Five-time GRAMMY Award-winning and Gospel Music Hall of Fame members The Oak Ridge Boys today share 'How Great Thou Art,' a stripped-down new recording of one of the Christian faith's most beloved hymns, from their forthcoming album Buried Treasures. The 10-song collection arrives October 30 via Lightning Rod Records, and the group's fall tour continues tonight at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

The Oaks first recorded the hymn in 1967 and have returned to it several times since. This version began with tenor Ben James, who came across an old church along the Mississippi River — close enough to the water that, during the war, a cannon fired from the river landed in the church's choir ceiling. Curious about the history, James went inside to see it for himself and sang 'How Great Thou Art' with no instruments at all. Duane Allen saw a video of the performance, and the group began singing it on stage.

For James, the song is a personal connection to the church music that first shaped him as a singer:

Produced and engineered by Anderson East and executive produced by GRAMMY Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, Buried Treasures finds one of American music's most enduring vocal groups returning to songs that have long lived in their hearts. Recorded at Sanctuary Blonde Studio in Nashville, the set brings the Oaks' unmistakable harmony to enduring works of faith, friendship, comfort and love. Their gospel foundation shines through on 'Deep River,' 'How Great Thou Art' and 'Softly and Tenderly,' alongside Simon & Garfunkel's 'Bridge Over Troubled Water,' Bill Withers' 'Lean on Me,' Billy Joe Shaver's 'Live Forever,' 'Stardust,' 'What a Wonderful World' and 'You Are So Beautiful.'

The album's only newly written song, 'Buried Treasure,' was written for the project by GRAMMY-winning songwriter Aaron Raitiere and is available now. The campaign continues October 30 with the album's street date and the official video for focus track 'Live Forever.' The Oaks perform at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville that night and again October 31.

The Oak Ridge Boys, Duane Allen, William Lee Golden, Richard Sterban, and Joe Bonsall, were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2015. Ben James stepped in to replace Bonsall shortly before his death in 2024. This is James' second album with the group. Sterban is on a leave from touring for health reasons, with Aaron Lee McCune filling in on bass for tour dates. Tim Duncan, who briefly toured with the group, carries many of the bass vocal parts on Buried Treasures.

Buried Treasures is available in CD and deluxe gold vinyl LP variants as well as across all digital services.

Buried Treasures — Track Listing

1. Bridge Over Troubled Water

2. Buried Treasure

3. Deep River

4. How Great Thou Art

5. Lean on Me

6. Live Forever

7. Softly and Tenderly

8. Stardust

9. What a Wonderful World

10. You Are So Beautiful

The Oak Ridge Boys On Tour

The Oaks' fall tour continues tonight at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville and runs through December, with spring dates in Lancaster, Pa.

Oct. 02 Grand Ole Opry / Nashville, Tenn.

Oct. 03 Grand Ole Opry / Nashville, Tenn.

Oct. 09 2026 Bryce Jordan Center / University Park, Pa.

Oct. 11 Truist Arena / Highland Heights, Ky.

Oct. 15 River Spirit Event Center / Tulsa, Okla.

Oct. 23 Marion Cultural & Civic Center / Marion, Ill.

Oct. 30 Grand Ole Opry / Nashville, Tenn.

Oct. 31 Grand Ole Opry / Nashville, Tenn.

Nov. 07 Anderson Music Hall / Hiawassee, Ga.

Nov. 09 The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts / Branson, Mo.

Nov. 13 DECC Symphony Hall / Duluth, Minn.

Nov. 14 Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel / Tama, Iowa

Nov. 19 UT Tyler Cowan Center / Tyler, Texas

Nov. 20 The Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre / Brenham, Texas

Nov. 21 Ellis Theater / Philadelphia, Miss.

Nov. 27 Beau Rivage Resort & Casino / Biloxi, Miss.

Dec. 03 Grand Ole Opry / Nashville, Tenn.

Dec. 04 Hatfield Hall / Terre Haute, Ind.

Dec. 05 Renfro Valley Entertainment Center / Mt. Vernon, Ky.

Dec. 10 Medina Entertainment Center / Medina, Minn.

Dec. 11 Arcada Theatre / St. Charles, Ill.

Dec. 12 Crystal Grand Music Theatre / Wisconsin Dells, Wis.

Dec. 13 Mayo Civic Center / Rochester, Minn.

2027

Apr. 30 American Music Theatre / Lancaster, Pa.

May 01 American Music Theatre / Lancaster, Pa.

Dates are subject to change. Tickets and additional information at oakridgeboys.com.

About The Oak Ridge Boys

The Oak Ridge Boys are members of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Grand Ole Opry, the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and the Vocal Group Hall of Fame. Five-time GRAMMY Award winners and winners of ACM, CMA, Dove and Billboard awards, the group has earned 12 gold, three platinum and one double-platinum album, more than a dozen national No. 1 singles and over 30 Top 10 hits. The group's 2024 album Mama's Boys was released on Lightning Rod Records.

Photo Credit: Brandon Wood / IndieBling

















Photo Credit: Brandon Wood / IndieBling

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