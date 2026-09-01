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Photos: THE MARCHING BAND, Cannes Selection and French Box Office Hit, Now in Theaters

Pierre Lottin and Sarah Suco co-star in the Emmanuel Courcol-directed film about two long-lost musician brothers.

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Photos: THE MARCHING BAND, Cannes Selection and French Box Office Hit, Now in Theaters

THE MARCHING BAND, directed by Emmanuel Courcol, is now in theaters. The film stars Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Lottin, and Sarah Suco.

Photos: THE MARCHING BAND, Cannes Selection and French Box Office Hit, Now in Theaters Image

Photos: THE MARCHING BAND, Cannes Selection and French Box Office Hit, Now in Theaters Image

Photos: THE MARCHING BAND, Cannes Selection and French Box Office Hit, Now in Theaters Image

Photos: THE MARCHING BAND, Cannes Selection and French Box Office Hit, Now in Theaters Image

Photos: THE MARCHING BAND, Cannes Selection and French Box Office Hit, Now in Theaters Image

Photos: THE MARCHING BAND, Cannes Selection and French Box Office Hit, Now in Theaters Image

A world-famous orchestra conductor discovers the brother he never knew he had — a school cafeteria worker who plays trombone in a local marching band. Detecting his brother's exceptional musical talent, he takes it upon himself to rectify the injustice of fate. The film, described as an equally hilarious and affecting crowdpleaser, premiered at Cannes and became a French box office sensation, starring Benjamin Lavernhe (My Donkey, My Lover & I) and Pierre Lottin (The Stranger).

The film was an official selection at the 77th Cannes Film Festival and has won the Audience Award at the Berkshire International Film Festival 2026, the Rendez-Vous With French Cinema 2025, the San Sebastián International Film Festival 2024, and the American French Film Festival 2024.

Credits

Directed by Emmanuel Courcol

Starring Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Lottin, Sarah Suco

Written by Emmanuel Courcol, Irène Muscari

Produced by Marc Bordure, Robert Guédiguian

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