Photos: Seven Lions to Perform with Seattle Symphony in One-Night-Only Show

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On September 25, electronic music artist Seven Lions brought his music to the symphonic stage for Opus Harmonia, a one-night-only performance with the Seattle Symphony at Seattle's Benaroya Hall.

Created in partnership with Seattle Symphony Associate Director of Popular Programming and composer and orchestrator Andrew Joslyn, Opus Harmonia reimagined 17 of Seven Lions' compositions through the scale of a 60-piece orchestra. The performance was conducted by Norman Huynh, with Joslyn serving as composer and orchestrator.

The performance featured special guest vocalists Brieanna Grace, Haliene, Kerli, Fiora, Dylan Matthew and Jonathan Mendelsohn, who joined Seven Lions and the Seattle Symphony throughout the evening. In a first for Seven Lions, the electronic music artist also played drums live alongside the orchestra throughout all 17 songs.

The final three songs of the night - Kerli performing 'Worlds Apart', Brieanna Grace performing 'Strangers' and Dylan Matthew performing 'First Time' - became defining moments of the performance, with each song prompting the entire room to sing along and erupt in excitement. The three-song finale brought the evening to an emotional close, with the audience singing along and buzzing through the final moments of the performance.

'I just want to say how grateful I am. It was meaningful in a way I can't even begin to describe. Whether you were part of the amazing team that put on the show, one of the performers or in the crowd, I just want to thank you and tell you how much I appreciate you. I will carry this with me always,' said Seven Lions.

The performance marked a historic first for the Seattle Symphony, representing the orchestra's first collaboration with an electronic music artist in this capacity. Together, Seven Lions and Joslyn transformed the producer's cinematic soundscapes, sweeping melodies and emotional compositions into an entirely new live experience.

Opus Harmonia sold out in less than 24 hours from the start of presale, with all 2,000 tickets claimed. Following the performance, fans have already expressed significant demand for an official Opus Harmonia album and additional live performances of the orchestral production.

For more than a decade, Seven Lions has built immersive worlds through music, developing a distinctive sound that bridges electronic music, cinematic composition and emotional storytelling. His recent creative chapter has included the album Asleep in the Garden of Infernal Stars and companion EP The Dreams Strange and Eternal, which earned widespread praise including Album of the Year recognition from Dancing Astronaut and Best Album at the EDM Awards.

With Opus Harmonia, that creative vision reached its most expansive form yet, bringing Seven Lions' catalog into dialogue with a full symphony orchestra and offering audiences a new way to experience it.

Opus Harmonia Setlist

Set 1

Intermission - 20 minutes

Set 2



































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