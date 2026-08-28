Seven Lions and Kill The Noise to Release New Single I NEED

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Seven Lions and Kill The Noise are reuniting for their new single, 'I Need', arriving August 28 via Monstercat. The release marks the duo's eighth collaboration together and their second on Monstercat, serving as a follow-up to their first-ever collaboration, 'Cold Hearted', which debuted on the label in 2017 and remains a fan favorite.

Built around soaring melodic passages that give way to crushing, high-energy drops, 'I Need' captures the balance that has defined Seven Lions and Kill The Noise's collaborations for almost a decade. The track pays homage to the emotional weight and intensity of 'Cold Hearted' while pushing their sound forward with a fresh, modern edge.

'We did start out with the intention of making 'Cold Hearted' part two, so we knew it was going to be melodic and kind of heavy,' says Seven Lions. 'So it was pretty intentional'.

For Kill The Noise, revisiting the chemistry of their original collaboration became an exercise in rediscovering the creative mindset that made it so memorable.

'During the making of “I Need” I was trying to remember what my thought process was when we made 'Cold Hearted' back in 2017 and trying to figure out how I get back to that' says Kill The Noise. ''I Need'” ended up actually being in the neighborhood of “Cold Hearted” but modernized to some level.'

The creative partnership between Seven Lions and Kill The Noise has been one of electronic music's most enduring. The pair first met after signing to OWSLA, where a shared passion for melodic songwriting and forward-thinking bass music sparked a creative relationship that has remained strong for almost a decade.

'I think that's how “Cold Hearted” turned out so well too, because we both did what we were best at,' says Seven Lions. 'I think that's what we're good at with the collabs too. If I'm not good at something, I know Jake's (Kill The Noise) really good at it, like sound design, and on the flip side Jake will let me write the melodies'.

The release arrives during one of the most celebrated creative chapters of Seven Lions' career. Over the past year, his acclaimed album Asleep in the Garden of Infernal Stars and companion EP The Dreams Strange and Eternal earned widespread praise, including Album of the Year recognition from Dancing Astronaut and Best Album at the EDM Awards. Looking ahead, Seven Lions will present one of the most ambitious performances of his career this September with Opus Harmonia, a one-night-only collaboration with the Seattle Symphony at Benaroya Hall on September 25.

The live momentum continues into October, as Monstercat x Ophelia bring a label showcase to Europe for two major dates. On October 16, the show lands at Ministry of Sound in London, featuring Seven Lions b2b Trivecta, Kill The Noise, MUZZ, Murdock, Syn LDN and more. Then, on October 22, Monstercat x Ophelia heads to Amsterdam Dance Event, bringing together [IVY], Anton Invicta, DJ Mii, Fairlane, Gammer, Going Quantum, Kompany, MUZZ, NGHTMRE, Oliverse, PIRAPUS, Seven Lions, Tape B and Trivecta for a stacked night of music.

With 'I Need', Seven Lions and Kill The Noise once again demonstrate why their collaborations continue to resonate with fans. By revisiting the spirit of 'Cold Hearted' while embracing a more evolved production approach, the duo deliver a record that honors their shared history while looking forwards.

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