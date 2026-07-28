OPUS HARMONIA to Bring Seven Lions Together With Seattle Symphony

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Seven Lions has announced plans to present OPUS HARMONIA, a one-night orchestral performance created in collaboration with the Seattle Symphony. The show will reinterpret the electronic music artist's catalog through symphonic arrangements performed alongside the orchestra.

The groundbreaking collaboration comes to Benaroya Hall on September 25, 2026.

Electronic music visionary Seven Lions will present one of the most ambitious performances of his career this September with Opus Harmonia, a one-night-only collaboration with the Seattle Symphony at the iconic Benaroya Hall on September 25.

Created in partnership with the Seattle Symphony Associate Director of Popular Programming/Acclaimed Composer & Orchestrator Andrew Joslyn, Opus Harmonia sees 17 of Seven Lions' most beloved compositions completely reimagined and arranged for a 50-piece orchestra, transforming his catalog into an immersive symphonic experience unlike anything he has presented before.

Marking a historic first, this is the first time the Seattle Symphony has collaborated with an electronic music artist in this capacity, bringing together the worlds of orchestral performance and modern electronic music on one stage.

The evening will feature special guest vocalists performing alongside the orchestra, offering audiences an entirely new interpretation of his music.

Over the past year, Seven Lions has continued one of the most celebrated creative chapters of his career. His acclaimed album Asleep in the Garden of Infernal Stars and companion EP The Dreams Strange and Eternal earned widespread praise, including Album of the Year recognition from Dancing Astronaut and Best Album at the EDM Awards.

For more than a decade, Seven Lions has built immersive worlds through music, blending cinematic soundscapes, sweeping melodies, and emotional storytelling into a catalog that has become unmistakably his own. Opus Harmonia represents the fullest realization of that vision to date, bringing those compositions to life through the scale and power of a full symphony orchestra. More than a concert, the performance offers audiences the opportunity to experience Seven Lions' music in its most expansive form yet.

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