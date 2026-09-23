Photos: Saoirse Dream Shares New Single 'Killer Bees' From GRIMDARK

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Portland-based hyperpop-emo artist saoirse dream has released new single 'killer bees,' the blistering final single from forthcoming album grimdark, out October 9 via Lauren Records.

For too long, trans women have been defined by their victimhood. It's time they sting back. Clocking in at just under two minutes, 'killer bees' is a furious reimagining of trans agency in the face of violence.

Blending the glittering electronics of underscores with the explosive nu-gaze of They Are Gutting a Body of Water (TAGABOW), the track likens the trans community to a hibernating nest of bees. One or two may be easy to crush, but when provoked, the hive can make you bleed. For all its righteous fury, the central metaphor of 'killer bees' pointedly omits the self-destructive nature of a bee-sting, for the moment violence comes into focus, survival slips out of view.

Taking an archivist's approach to the end of the world, grimdark embraces a strikingly grittier sonic palette. The shimmering electronics of saoirse dream's earlier work give way to towering distortion, while visionary production and unflinching lyricism wrestle with a central question: What does it mean to make speculative art in an era where so many of us struggle to imagine a better future?

Stream saoirse dream's 'killer bees' here.

saoirse dream will tour across the US Midwest/East Coast with Anita Velveeta next month, followed by a run of European dates with Estelle Allen in November. They will also support Fraxiom at Swan Dive in Portland on November 25.

grimdark Tracklist

death vs dying

killer bees

dolled up (feat. Left at London, estelle allen, leastfavorite)

sunflower

onlooker

speechless

if someone like me will do

grimdark

Tour Dates

WITH Anita Velveeta

10/16 - Minneapolis, MN @ New World

10/17 - Milwaukee, WI @ MKeUltra

10/18 - Detroit, MI @ Rowdy House

10/20 - New York, NY @ Night Club 101

10/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club

10/23 - Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

10/24 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Roboto Project

10/25 - Chicago, IL @ Not Not

WITH Estelle Allen

11/4 - Paris, FR @ FGO Barbara

11/11 - Bristol, UK @ Loco Klub

11/13 - London, UK @ Signature Brew Haggerston

11/15 - Manchester, UK @ Rebellion

11/17 - Glasgow, UK @ Mono

11/20 - Dublin, IE @ Daylight

11/21 - Belfast, UK @ The Barge

SUPPORTING Fraxiom

11/25 - Portland, OR @ Swan Dive

About saoirse dream

Equally at home in a hardcore basement show in Iowa or a warehouse furry rave in Seattle, saoirse dream is the hyperpop-project-turned-emo-band of artist Catherine Egbert. For years, Egbert's virtuosic production chops and innate pop sensibilities have earned her place as a cult-beloved star of the online hyperpop scene. Now, she's ready to show the world that she's so much more than her DAW.

Since releasing her self-titled record in February of last year, Egbert and her band have played more than 80 shows across North America and Europe. Cutting their teeth on the DIY touring circuit, the ensemble has been featured on lineups with emo and hyperpop mainstays alike, including Anamanaguchi, Food House, Michael Cera Palin, your arms are my cocoon, stomach book, and more.

Photo Credit: Ethernet Wang

















Photo Credit: Ethernet Wang

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