Photos: Sam Blakeslee Releases NEW BLOOD Album on Brooklyn Jazz Underground

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Sam Blakeslee, an award-winning trombonist and composer originally from Columbus, Ohio and now based in New York City, has released a new album from his Sam Blakeslee Large Group titled New Blood, out today on Brooklyn Jazz Underground Records.

Blakeslee's compositions exude quality and depth. The writing is expertly crafted; he was the recipient of the 2018 David Baker Prize in Composition from Ravinia Steans Music Institute. The music is performed by an ensemble of first-call NYC artists, including Charles Pillow, David Smith, Alex Norris, Pete McCann, Matt Pavolka, and many others.

'Thank you to the members of the Large Group who gave their all as part of a 3-day recording session where we documented two records of my big band music, the second of which I am also extremely excited to share with you down the line,' said Blakeslee.

Blakeslee is an active member of numerous ensembles, including Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly of Shadows, Manuel Valera's New Cuban Express Big Band, the Terraza Big Band, Dan Pugach Nonet, New York Afro-Bop Alliance Big Band, and Emilio Solla's Tango Jazz Orchestra. He appeared on Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly of Shadows album Architecture of Storms, which was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2023. He has also performed with artists such as Sean Jones, Joe Lovano, Dan Wilson, Dick Oatts, Aretha Franklin, John Clayton, Big Heart Machine, Javier Nero Jazz Orchestra, Jiyhe Lee Orchestra, Tracy Yang Jazz Orchestra, Birdland Big Band, Joel Harrison Large Ensemble, and The Jazz Gallery Composer's Showcase directed by Miho Hazama.

Blakeslee is also a member of the BMI Jazz Composers Workshop, co-led by the producer of this album, Alan Ferber, and prominent jazz composer Andy Farber. He is a well-respected educator, on faculty at the University of Hartford - Hartt School of Music, in the Jackie McLean Institute of Jazz as Director of the Jackie McLean Institute Big Band, and Artist Teacher of Trombone.

Two major influences have shaped Blakeslee's development as a composer: exposure to the high level of the New York City scene, and the influence of trombonist/composer Bob Brookmeyer. Blakeslee explained, 'While playing in big bands as a trombonist has always been an integral part of my musical life, my relationship with the medium changed once I became aware of the big band writing of Bob Brookmeyer in 2011. The resonance, warmth, and daring nature of his compositions awakened a new interest in creating my own music . . . it was a compositional awakening.'

The other pivotal moment was moving to NYC from Northeast Ohio in 2017. Blakeslee elaborated, 'Like most find out who move from smaller scenes, to say it was a humbling experience is an understatement. I quickly found myself playing in numerous big bands around town with music I could have never conceived, rhythms and grooves I had never heard, and players that kept me extremely accountable to keep the bar high. Working in the big band scene proved to be a worthwhile incubator for my own writing. It allowed me to find out how I wanted to write, how I didn't want to write, as well as find my own place in the middle of tradition and innovation. By playing a lot of music I liked and didn't like, it allowed me to figure out my own compositional needs and aesthetics. I wanted to write music that was provocative but not overly difficult, complex but not complicated, create frameworks that allowed soloists to truly express themselves, and balance density and openness.'

Highlights on New Blood include the title track, written in 2013 as an anthem to the new voices and musical aesthetics that were emerging on the Northeast Ohio scene, a region with a rich jazz and blues heritage that has produced trailblazing exponents such as Albert Ayler, Joe Lovano, and Tadd Dameron. A mid-up tempo, driving tune, 'Franklin's Blues' reflects the relationship Blakeslee has with the blues, as well as with his cat, Franklin. The contemporary and contrapuntal 'Another Day In Which To Excel,' commissioned by the International Society of Jazz Arrangers & Composers, is dedicated to the composer's late grandfather, who would awake each day at 5 AM without an alarm and declare, 'another day in which to excel.'

'Slow Growth/New Growth' was originally composed in 2018 for string quartet, piano, bass, and drums as part of the Bridges Residency at Ravinia Steans Music Institute, created to promote and further the creation of music which straddles the genre divide between jazz and classical, and as part of that experience Blakeslee was awarded the inaugural David Baker Prize in Composition.

For the composition 'Escaping Shadows,' Blakeslee explained, 'I was trying to escape the musical spheres of my own teachers and influences and trying to find out what I was actually hearing, not what other people were.'

Much of the sentiment behind the compositions on New Blood is centered around perseverance and resilience through Blakeslee's personal journey leading an ensemble as impractical as a big band. From the group's first performances in 2013 in a basement venue in Akron, OH, to recording this album with a large group of artists on the New York City scene, Blakeslee said, 'Thank you to the album's producer (and my personal hero) Alan Ferber for helping shape the music in the BMI Jazz Composer's Workshop, running the sessions with utmost ease and care, and writing such thoughtful liner notes for the album.'

Personnel

New Blood features Sam Blakeslee-trombone/compositions, Erica Seguine-conductor, Alan Ferber-producer, Brian Krock-Assistant Producer, Michael Thomas-alto saxophone, soprano saxophone, flute, Chris Hemingway-alto saxophone, flute, Charles Pillow-tenor saxophone, clarinet, Johnathan Lowery-tenor saxophone, clarinet, Carl Maraghi-baritone saxophone, bass clarinet (tracks 2-4, 6-7), Andrew Gutauskas-baritone saxophone, bass clarinet (tracks 1,5,7), trumpets - John Lake, Stuart Mack (tracks 2-4, 6-7), Alex Norris (tracks 1,5), David Smith, David Adewumi, trombones - Sam Blakeslee, Matt McDonald, John Yao (tracks 2-4,6-7), Willie Applewhite (tracks 1,5), Jennifer Wharton, Pete McCann-guitar, Martha Kato-piano, Matt Pavolka-bass, Lee Fish-drums, Special Guests - Nathan-Paul Davis-alto saxophone (track 5), Chris Coles-tenor saxophone (track 5).

Upcoming Sam Blakeslee Appearances

Sunday, September 27: Shapeshifter Lab, Brooklyn, NY

Friday, November 13: Blu Jazz, Akron, OH

Saturday, November 14: The Bop Stop at the Music Settlement, Cleveland, OH









































































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