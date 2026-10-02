Photos: SONS OF SEVILLA Release IT COULD BE TODAY Album

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Sons of Sevilla — the musical partnership of brothers Henry and Reuben Vaun Smith who make sophisticated and sun-dappled garage soul — have released the new album It Could Be Today via Ubiquity Records.

On It Could Be Today, Sons of Sevilla expand their sun-soaked Signature Sound while emphasizing the timeless warmth and color that has long been inherent in their joint productions. Produced by Skinshape, the album calls to mind Sweet '17 era Twin Peaks (but replace Lake Michigan with the Mediterranean Sea), and has all the dreamy psych-pop meets breezy soft-rock of Drugdealer.

Recent single 'She Could Be Anywhere' is softly-spun with sustained strings, chiming melodic motifs, and glistening guitars, all informed by classic blue-eyed soul songs of the late 1970s. Its loosed-limbed, vividly realized delights offer another essential snapshot of the new record.

The title track brims with a sort of summery positivity, a true smile-inducing treat with sinewy strings wrapping around a glowing groove. A song of love, support, and gentle inspiration, it was partially inspired by the pair's adventures touring America with their live band and fittingly conceived in California. It's the musical equivalent of a much-needed hug.

The album's lead single, 'Drive By Honey,' sees Reuben Vaun Smith's sweet, eyes-closed vocals rise above a languid, lolloping jam, effects-laden slide guitar, simmering strings, and mellow keys. The aural equivalent of heat haze rising from the California Pacific Coast Highway, it's a sublime song to — as Reuben sings — 'start the story.'

Earlier this year, the duo shared double single 'Forever Heaven' / 'Changing,' which was recorded with producer Max Shrager (The Shacks, Say She She). Both tracks are musically rich, sonically vivid, terrifically tactile, and as emotionally stirring as they are infectious, with the former reaching #3 on KCRW's Top 30 chart and both receiving support from BBC Radio 6 and more.

Born via an impromptu brotherly recording session in their original home of Featherstone, West Yorkshire — a former coal-mining village in the North of England — and named in honor of a city they visited many times on family holidays in their youth, Sons of Sevilla have received plenty of plaudits since making their debut on Ubiquity Records in early 2024, a label that has also championed Reuben Vaun Smith's similarly acclaimed solo work.

To date, they have released two full-length albums, 2024's Lullabies For a Wildcat and last year's Street Light Moon (produced by Black Pumas' Adrian Quesada), and extensively toured the UK, Europe, and United States with their expanded band line-up.

Tracklist

Drive By Honey

It Could Be Today

She Could Be Anywhere

Midnight Glow

I Can Depend On You

You Left Me Cold

Dance Alone

Anyone But The Right One

Jet Plane

Colours Of The Garden















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