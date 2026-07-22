Sons of Sevilla Share Title Track From New Album 'It Could Be Today'

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Sons of Sevilla have released the title track from their forthcoming album IT COULD BE TODAY, sharing the song ahead of the full record's arrival.

Sons of Sevilla — the musical partnership of brothers Henry and Reuben Vaun Smith — will release IT COULD BE TODAY on October 2 via Ubiquity Records.

'It Could Be Today' brims with a sort of summery positivity, a true smile-inducing treat with sinewy strings wrapping around a tactile and glowing groove. A song of love, support, and gentle inspiration, it was partially inspired by the pair's adventures touring America with their live band and fittingly conceived in California. It's the musical equivalent of a much-needed hug.

On IT COULD BE TODAY, Sons of Sevilla expand their sun-soaked signature sound while emphasizing the timeless warmth and color that has long been inherent in their joint productions. Produced by Skinshape, the album calls to mind Sweet '17 era Twin Peaks (but replace Lake Michigan with the Mediterranean Sea), and has all the dreamy psych-pop meets breezy soft-rock of Drugdealer.

Recent single 'Drive By Honey' saw Reuben Vaun Smith's sweet, eyes-closed vocals rise above a languid, lolloping groove, effects-laden slide guitar, simmering strings, and mellow keys. The aural equivalent of heat haze rising from the California Pacific Coast Highway, it's a sublime song to — as Reuben sings — 'start the story.'

Earlier this year, the duo shared double single 'Forever Heaven' / 'Changing,' which was recorded with producer Max Shrager (The Shacks, Say She She). Both tracks are musically rich, sonically vivid, terrifically tactile, and as emotionally stirring as they are infectious, with the former reaching #3 on KCRW's Top 30 chart and both receiving support from BBC Radio 6 and more.

Born via an impromptu brotherly recording session in their original home of Featherstone, West Yorkshire — a former coal-mining village in the North of England — and named in honor of a city they visited many times on family holidays in their youth, Sons of Sevilla have received plenty of plaudits since making their debut on Ubiquity Records in early 2024, a label that has also championed Reuben Vaun Smith's similarly acclaimed solo work.

To date, they have released two full-length records, 2024's Lullabies For a Wildcat and last year's speedy sequel, Street Light Moon (produced by Black Pumas' Adrian Quesada), and extensively toured the UK, Europe, and United States with their expanded band line-up.

IT COULD BE TODAY is out October 2 via Ubiquity Records and is available to preorder here.

TRACKLIST

Drive By Honey

It Could Be Today

She Could Be Anywhere

Midnight Glow

I Can Depend On You

You Left Me Cold

Dance Alone

Anyone But The Right One

Jet Plane

Colours Of The Garden

UK LIVE DATES

10/01/26 - The Social - London

10/02/26 - The Hope and Ruin - Brighton

10/03/26 - The Louisiana - Bristol

10/04/26 - The Parish - Huddersfield

10/07/26 - Brudenell Social Club - Leeds

10/08/26 - The Abbey - Manchester

10/09/26 - Pealie's Barn - Northallerton

10/10/2026 - The Hug and Pint - Glasgow

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