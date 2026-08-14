Photos: SON ROMPE PERA Captures Fuji Rock Journey In New Music Video

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

SON ROMPE PERA has released a new music video documenting its performance at Fuji Rock Festival in Niigata, Japan, marking another milestone in the marimba-punk band's international rise. The video for Nada Que Hacer, directed by Ramiro Medina Flores, follows brothers Kacho, Mongo, and Kilos Gama both onstage and behind the scenes during their time in Japan, pairing the song's themes of youthful nostalgia with footage of the band's growing audience overseas.

Photo Credit: Maria Jose Estrada Leon





Directed by Mexican-American filmmaker Ramiro Medina Flores, who is fresh off a Best Film win at Mexico City's Cine al Margen Festival, the video brings his raw, documentary-style approach to Son Rompe Pera's journey through Japan, following the band both onstage and off. The song's reflections on youthful rebellion and nostalgia are paired with an explosive live performance, behind-the-scenes moments, and the band's growing connection with audiences across Japan.

The new music video brings 'Nada Que Hacer' to life through footage from Son Rompe Pera's July 24 performance at Fuji Rock and their travels in Japan. For a band that once hid their marimbas while immersed in Mexico City's underground punk scene, performing at one of Japan's premier music festivals marks another defining chapter.

Mongo comments, 'Playing Fuji Rock was surreal. We grew up listening to punk records in Mexico City and never imagined we'd one day be playing marimba for thousands of people in Japan. Watching those crowds dance to music that comes from our family and our neighborhood reminded us why we started this band.'

As the band shared upon the single's release: ''Nada Que Hacer' is about that feeling almost every teenager experiences. You think life is boring because you have nothing to do, but later you realize those were probably the easiest days of your life. Back then our only goal was to have fun with our friends. Today, we never stop working. Looking back, those moments became some of our best memories.'

That perspective resonates throughout the footage, documenting a band whose childhood roots in neighborhood parties have evolved into performances on some of the world's most celebrated stages. Their performance at Fuji Rock underscores the growing global reach of a sound that remains firmly rooted in Mexican tradition, and the 'Nada Que Hacer' music video offers an intimate look at a band continuing to redefine the possibilities of Mexican alternative music.

Since emerging with their explosive fusion of marimba and punk, Son Rompe Pera has earned acclaim through appearances at Coachella, NPR, and international festivals across Europe and the Americas. Produced by Grammy-nominated musician Adrian Quesada (Black Pumas), Marimbazos de Oro expands on the band's signature cumbia-punk foundation while exploring the music and experiences that shaped them long before international audiences discovered their work.

Later this month, Son Rompe Pera will bring their Reptilio Tour to the U.S. with stops in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and more.

Marimbazos De Oro Tracklist

1. Arboledas (Groves)

2. Sombra (Shadow)

3. Eres Lo Mas Lindo (You Are the Loveliest Thing)

4. Nada Que Hacer (Nothing to Do)

5. Jose Dolores

6. Me Olvidaste (You Forgot Me)

7. El Reencuentro (The Reunion)

8. Muerete (Die)

9. Lagrimas (Tears)

10. La Cura (The Cure)

11. Reptilio (Reptile)

12. Hagan Rueda (Form a Circle)

Reptilio Tour Dates

August 27 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

August 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Grand Performances

September 4 - Asheville, NC - Third Room

September 6 - Cookeville, TN - Muddy Roots

September 19 - Mexico City, MX - Teatro Metropolitan (Album Release Show)

September 24 - New York, NY - Battery Park

October 3 - Chicago, IL - Latin American Music Fest

October 17 - Elgin, IL - Nightmare on Chicago Street

October 21 - Colorado Springs, CO - Phil Long Music Hall

October 22 - Denver, CO - HQ

October 27 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

October 28 - Portland, OR - The Get Down

October 29 - Seattle, WA - Nectar Lounge

October 31 - Minneapolis, MN - Festival De Las Calaveras

The song is the latest single from Son Rompe Pera's forthcoming album MARIMBAZOS DE ORO, produced by Adrian Quesada of Black Pumas, out via Mixto Records. The band is set to bring its Reptilio Tour to the United States, with stops including Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago.



Photo Credit: Maria Jose Estrada Leon

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...